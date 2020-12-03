‘The Swift’ Could Be Australia’s Answer To The Classic Negroni

When it comes to dark spirits, the game is changing. Cognac, whisky’s smoother French cousin, is fast becoming the Australian gentleman’s drink of choice. Forget the ‘old man’ image: cognac, whether drunk neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail, is the perfect harbinger of good times.
Introducing Martell Blue Swift
Martell Blue Swift is the result, which lays claim to being the “first-ever spirit drink made of cognac VSOP and finished in bourbon casks.”
What does that translate to when you pour a glass? Before you even take the first sip you’ll be greeted with aromatic notes of banana and caramelised pear, which evolve to reveal further subtle sweet notes of vanilla, coconut and spices.
But the proof is in the tasting and upon your first sip, you’ll be able to pick up notes of ginger and candied fruit, with the unique finishing process using Kentucky bourbon barrels introducing a distinctive toasted oak flavour.
Make The Swift At Home
“The perfect alternative to a Negroni or Old Fashioned.”
Where To Try A Variation On 'The Swift'
We asked a selection of Sydney’s top bars to make their own variation on The Swift.
Drop into any of these locations to try their take on a future classic.
Mary’s Newtown
An underground haven of burgers, beers and badass music is now home of Martell Blue Swift.
6 Mary St, Newtown NSW 2042
The Cat’s Meow
Uber cool cocktail bar in the heart of Sydney will blow your mind.
52 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010
Hendriks Cognac & Wine
If you’re on the North side of the bridge and want to add some savoir-faire to your cocktail game.
Shop 5/29 Holtermann St, Crows Nest NSW 2065