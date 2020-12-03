‘The Swift’ Could Be Australia’s Answer To The Classic Negroni

What does that translate to when you pour a glass? Before you even take the first sip you’ll be greeted with aromatic notes of banana and caramelised pear, which evolve to reveal further subtle sweet notes of vanilla, coconut and spices.

But the proof is in the tasting and upon your first sip, you’ll be able to pick up notes of ginger and candied fruit, with the unique finishing process using Kentucky bourbon barrels introducing a distinctive toasted oak flavour.