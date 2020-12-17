Football Superstar Mbappé Flaunts Ultra Rare Nike Sneakers With ‘Optimistic’ Colour Coordination

Kylian Mbappé has never been a wallflower.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has had one of the most stratospheric rises in modern football. He made his Ligue 1 debut at only 16 years old with Monaco in 2016, and was immediately impactful, helping them nab the 2016-17 title. He then moved to legendary team Paris Saint-Germain with his rumoured €145 million transfer fee plus €35 million in add-ons making him the most expensive teenager ever as well as being the most expensive transfer ever within a domestic league.

Since he’s been with PSG, he’s been incredibly successful, breaking records after records and also securing a spot on Les Bleus – the French national team. Mbappé’s star continues to rise; the man’s on a high.

Maybe it’s that elation that’s seen him celebrate a stellar 2020 – a year which marked Mbappé’s 100th goal for PSG despite having caught COVID-19 at the start of the year, and one where PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions – by dying his hair bubblegum blue.

Has all the success gone to his head? Hard to say. We will say, however, that it’s a stroke of genius matching your shoes to your hair, as Mbappé’s done here with a rare pair of Nike Air Max 97 ‘Shanghai Kaleidoscope’ sneakers.

Released as part of Nike’s Air Max Day 2018 “On Air” design contest, these limited-edition sneakers feature a unique multi-layered ripstop construction and semi-translucent soles, with a big bubble of Nike’s signature Air technology sandwiched between. Originally retailing for 270 AUD, these now go for around 700 AUD on StockX.

As a Nike athlete, Mbappé’s in the enviable position of having access to just about any limited release the brand puts out – and he certainly takes advantage of that. This year, he’s been spotted wearing rare pairs like the Nike Air Max 720 ‘Odell Beckham Jr‘ in Desert Ore, Dunk Low ‘Syracuse‘, Jordan I ‘Bred‘ and Jordan VI ‘Quai54‘ among others.

But enough about the shoes – what about his head? We’re not sure how we feel about the hair colour. Sure, it’s patriotic, but it also makes him look like a human highlighter. Will he paint the ball blue if he goes for a header?

Mbappé will next see action in PSG’s upcoming fixture against Northern French team Lille on the 21st. PSG also have a game against Strasbourg on Christmas Eve.

