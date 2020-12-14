Mike Tyson has had his fair share of weird headlines over the years. From taking nibbles out of people’s ears to getting the world’s worst face tattoo (and even starring in his own animated TV show), the supposedly retired 54-year-old boxer is a captivatingly weird figure.

His latest escapade? ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ took to Instagram (where he boasts a surprisingly huge 14.3m followers – compare that to fellow sporting oddball Dennis Rodman, who ‘only’ has 1.8m) to wish young Australian boxer Brock Jarvis well ahead of his fight against Mark Schleibs that took place in Canberra over the weekend.

In the photo, Jarvis – an acolyte of boxing legend Jeff Fenech – shakes hands with Tyson, with Fenech in tow as well.

Each makes an interesting fashion choice. Jarvis makes the cardinal sin of mixing an Adidas tracksuit jacket with Nike tracksuit pants, and Fenech’s washed-out purple t-shirt and light blue denim jeans make him look like he’s taken a dive into an op-shop sale bin.

Tyson’s outfit isn’t bad per se. On someone skinnier like Luka Sabbat, it could look dapper. But wearing a turtleneck so tight your nipples are almost poking through, and then tucking it into your pants? Someone needs to help the poor man.

It’s not the first time this year Tyson’s had a wardrobe malfunction. Ahead of a pro wrestling match, Tyson thought it would be a good idea to rip off his t-shirt in a display of strength… But the shirt fought pack. His turtleneck is clearly fighting back too, hard at work keeping his nipples at bay.

Yikes.

