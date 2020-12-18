The Old Fashioned Cocktail’s Days Could Be Numbered Down Under, Thanks To This Tasty Alternative

This feature has been produced in partnership with Martell.

As the name suggests, the Old Fashioned is one of the oldest and most popular cocktails of all time, considered an ‘unforgettable’ by the International Bartender’s Association. Deceptively simple, an Old Fashioned is made by muddling sugar with bitters, adding whiskey and garnishing with a twist of orange and a cocktail cherry. But you probably know all this.

It’s the classic gentleman’s drink: full of flavour, refined but unpretentious, and smooth as hell. Or at least it can be, if you’re lucky. Just as drinking a Negroni can be a bit of a slog and a Sidecar might leave you stalling, you’ve almost certainly had a few rough Old Fashioneds. Everyone has.

Thankfully, there’s a new cocktail on the scene for dark spirit and Old Fashioned lovers that delivers a perfect sip every time. You might have heard of it already, but in case you need an introduction, meet The Swift.

Like the Old Fashioned, The Swift is deceptively simple. Combine Martell Blue Swift, Lillet Rouge and vanilla syrup, pour over ice and let your taste buds sing your praises. Unlike an Old Fashioned, The Swift is refreshing, light and playful. A more modern drink for the modern Australian drinker.