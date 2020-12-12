The Weeknd Celebrates Chart Domination With Baller Vintage Mercedes-Benz Cruiser

What a year 2020 has been (so far). While the majority of us were keen to ring in the new year back in January, we can all safely agree it has since been one to forget, and with vaccines beginning to show their face to stop The Bat Kiss in its tracks, let us hope 2021 will be a year that we can get through safely.

However, for all its negativity, there is one man who will be finishing 2020 with a large smile upon his face: The Weeknd. The Canadian artist may have seen himself snubbed by The Grammys, but Billboard recently crowned his stratospheric single Blinding Lights as its Hot 100 Song of the Year.

Charts success is one thing but we imagine he’s far more pleased with the vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible he recently shared an image of himself cruising around in. Unaccompanied by a caption, the sultry black-and-white image depicts The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) behind the wheel of a classic Mercedes-Benz 190SL roadster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Produced between May 1955 and February 1963, the 190SL was produced as a more affordable alternative to the 300SL (the one everyone not-so-secretly wanted) – yet it’s still a fitting automotive reward for the Starboy singer.

At least, that’s our assumption. We’ve not seen Tesfaye cruising around in the iconic car before, and given he recently collaborated with the German marque to help launch their EQC electric SUV, it could well be a loan vehicle or the world’s greatest ‘thank you’ present.

Regardless, we can’t think of a car more fitting to his personal image: stylish, cool, seductive.

Upon its release, a 190SL would have set you back just under US$4,000 but today, you’ll need to part with the best part of US$200,000 to secure yourself an immaculate example. Tuppence for Mr Tesfaye.

The second single to be taken from his fourth studio album, 2020’s After Hours, Blinding Lights was actually released over a year ago on November 29th 2019, quickly finding its way into the ears of millions – no doubt helped by the way with which it went viral on social video creation app TikTok – going on to be streamed 4.5 billion times, according to Variety.

To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of its release, The Weeknd teamed up with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía on an official remix of Blinding Lights, which dropped last week. You can check it out on YouTube here.

