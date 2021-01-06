Photo ‘You Won’t Believe Is In Australia’ Blows Minds Down Under

Australia is home to many tourist attractions. Some are well known to locals, but blow travellers’ minds (read: the snow). Then there are some that even people who have grown up Down Under are completely oblivious to.

Enter: the following photo. Originally taken by @alanamcdonald_, the image depicts a rare gem off the NSW coast (14 kilometres northeast of Port Stephens), and was reposted by @visitnsw on Sunday.

As @visitnsw points out, at first glance you’d think this is somewhere in Europe.

“You’d be forgiven if you thought this was a postcard from Greece!”

But the truth is: “These turquoise waters are brought to you by Broughton Island on the @barringtoncoast.”

“Broughton Island is part of Myall Lakes National Park off the southern boundary of the Barrington Coast, and is only accessible by boat.”

Even after reading this caption, various Instagram users struggled to believe what they were seeing.

“First time in 60 years I’ve heard of the Barrington Coast, is this something new or something that’s been hidden forever?” one wrote.

“I’m so glad to see this is in my own state, I just wish I knew about it last week when I was down the… coast…bummer!” another commented.

“There is an island off the Barrington coast?!”

“Great spot for camping but worst drop toilets I’ve ever seen,” indulged another.

It’s not just NSW hiding ‘far flung’ looking gems.

National Geographic published & award-winning ocean photographer @jordan_robins also recently had one of his photos featured on @visitnsw. His photo depicts a cave in the Jervis Bay Marine Park.

“We hope you packed your scuba tank, because @visitshoalhaven will leave you breathless,” the image is captioned.

“Whether you’re an experienced diver or a keen learner, Jervis Bay Marine Park is a diver’s wonderland for all levels. Go on a tour with @divejervisbay to find the best sea caves in the area!”

The takeaway? You don’t need to head to Lagos or Thailand to explore Instagram worthy caves. They exist in abundance at home – if you know where to look. This was subtly reinforced with hashtags like “openforbusiness” and “exploringaustralia,” encouraging travellers to get out and support regional business (notably, the image was posted before Sydney’s latest Covid clusters came about).

Jervis Bay is located a three and a half hour’s drive south from Sydney and makes for the perfect weekender – or longer – for anyone who likes swimming, hiking, eating seafood, lazing on the beach or surfing.

In the comments beneath the above @visitnsw photo various followers expressed their appreciation. “WOW! This looks absolutely AMAZING,” one wrote.

“Road trip,” another commented, tagging a friend.

Freediver Ant Williams also recently posted a photo, which looks rather far-flung. Taken near Mount Gambier in South Australia, Williams can be seen diving in a “spooky” pond.

“This pond would have to be one of my favourites. Underneath me the cave sinks down further 25m filled with crystal clear spring water. After this was taken we explored a mystery sinkhole on a farmers land nearby. Trying to find the bottom was a spooky experience!”

Covid restrictions pending, maybe it’s time to go explore?

