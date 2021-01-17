This feature has been produced in partnership with Automobili Lamborghini.

Lamborghini has always been known as the ‘bedroom poster’ brand. There’s just no other marque quite like it for high-speed devotees.

The Italian brand’s automobiles are just as famous for their dramatic, distinctive designs as they are for their earth-shattering performance and technological innovation. The Miura, the Countach, the Diablo, the Aventador… These machines continue to inspire car fans around the world. If you want a car that’s going to turn heads, Lamborghini is the first brand that comes to mind.

Their newest machine, the sleek yet spicy Huracán, continues that long Lamborghini tradition of making the most insanely beautiful automobiles on the market. The Huracán in any guise is a stunning car, but the newest example of the breed – the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder – is the best of the bunch, and might just be the most eye-catching car in Australia.

Without a doubt I’ve never driven a car (and I’ve driven a few) that got as much love and admiration than the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder.

Everyone stops and stares as you drive past or park. You even hear kids scream ‘ooh Lamborghini, sick!’ It just makes people smile. Get behind the wheel and you’ll soon be smiling too: take the top down, let that 5.2L V10 hum and those rear wheels spin, and you’ve got an instant good vibes creator.