This feature has been produced in partnership with Automobili Lamborghini.
Lamborghini has always been known as the ‘bedroom poster’ brand. There’s just no other marque quite like it for high-speed devotees.
The Italian brand’s automobiles are just as famous for their dramatic, distinctive designs as they are for their earth-shattering performance and technological innovation. The Miura, the Countach, the Diablo, the Aventador… These machines continue to inspire car fans around the world. If you want a car that’s going to turn heads, Lamborghini is the first brand that comes to mind.
Their newest machine, the sleek yet spicy Huracán, continues that long Lamborghini tradition of making the most insanely beautiful automobiles on the market. The Huracán in any guise is a stunning car, but the newest example of the breed – the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder – is the best of the bunch, and might just be the most eye-catching car in Australia.
Without a doubt I’ve never driven a car (and I’ve driven a few) that got as much love and admiration than the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder.
Everyone stops and stares as you drive past or park. You even hear kids scream ‘ooh Lamborghini, sick!’ It just makes people smile. Get behind the wheel and you’ll soon be smiling too: take the top down, let that 5.2L V10 hum and those rear wheels spin, and you’ve got an instant good vibes creator.
It’s the kind of car you want people to see you in.
The other thing that’s good about the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is that it’s pretty easy to live with. Lamborghini still makes cars with character, but they’re much more driver friendly; driver focused.
The magneto-rheological suspension isn’t just good on the track, but has a lift feature to help get you over low kerbs – great for city driving. The soft top is effortless to use too: one button and it deploys or retracts in under 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h.
It’s worth pointing out that while the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder isn’t the fastest machine Lamborghini makes, it’s by no means a slouch. Boasting a rather healthy 449kW with a 0-100 time of 3.5 seconds, this car is heads and shoulders above 99% of the competition… All while looking prettier and having the incomparable fun of being a convertible. La dolce vita indeed.
When I was taking the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder for a spin, I met another Lamborghini owner on my travels. He said every person in his family owns one, and he alone had been a Lamborghini owner for over 27 years.
That says a lot about the brand. It means they not only look after their customers well, but that they consistently make exciting cars, constantly upping the ante and pursuing driving perfection.
It’s that spirit of excellence that makes you want one of these cars. That, and the admiring looks from passers-by. But that’s a given.
