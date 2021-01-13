This feature has been produced in partnership with Panerai.

Sailing yacht racing has a reputation as being simply a past-time for the ludicrously wealthy, but the reality is that it’s one of the most intense sports on the planet. Dangerous, grueling and physically demanding, it’s a sport that demands strength, precision and teamwork.

The most prestigious race of all is the America’s Cup; the oldest international sporting trophy and the fiercest-fought yacht race on the planet. This year, the famous race will be held off the coast of Auckland in the Hauraki Gulf, widely considered one of the best sailing spots in the world. The defending Emirates Team New Zealand will no doubt face fierce competition, with Italy’s Luna Rossa Challenge poised as the ‘Challenger of Record’ for the 36 America’s Cup.

If the Italians want to beat the Kiwis out on the high seas, they’ll need no shortage of gumption – as well as the best equipment money can buy at their disposal. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that legendary Italian watch manufacturer Panerai have answered their countrymen’s call, forging a partnership with Luna Rossa Challenge to produce some of the toughest (and most distinctive) watches they’ve ever created.

“As an Italian sailor and a watch enthusiast, I am delighted and proud of this partnership signed by our team with a brand which has such impressive credentials in the field of sailing,” Max Sirena, Luna Rossa Skipper and Team Director of Luna Rossa says.

Indeed, it’s hard to think of a better timepiece partnership for a racing yacht team. Panerai grew to fame as an official watch supplier of the Royal Italian Navy, and has an almost century-long history of making nautical instruments.

Panerai’s Laboratorio di Idee has come up with five brilliant watches across two collections – the Luminor Luna Rossa and the Submersible Luna Rossa – to celebrate this partnership. Sharing a common purpose and inspiration, but achieving their goal through divergent means, these high-performance timepieces are the ultimate sailor’s watches.