Piaget’s Polo Watches Are The Ultimate Lunar New Year Gift

This feature has been produced in partnership with Piaget.
When it comes to gifts, there’s nothing more exciting than getting a new watch.
If you’re looking for the ultimate gift for this Lunar New Year (or maybe you’re looking to celebrate it with a gift for yourself), Piaget’s most famous watch collection should be the first place you look.
The Piaget Polo, first introduced in 1979, is one of the most unique watches to ever be produced in Switzerland. Masculine and youthful yet refined, it straddles the line between sporty and elegant like no other watch on the market – there’s a Polo to suit every man.
Take this classic combination of stainless steel with a deep blue dial. Available on either a handsome steel bracelet or a matching blue alligator-skin strap, this Polo is incredibly classy while remaining highly capable.
Water-resistant to 100m and with a 50 hour power reserve, its sapphire crystal case back reveals the refined finishings of the new Piaget 1110P Manufacture self-winding movement – a mechanical piece of art from one of the great masters of watch movements.
The Polo is also available in 18ct rose gold with a structured white dial for an even more luxurious take on the classic sports watch. The gentle curves combined with striking angles elevate the watch, and let the gold shine. Elegantly paired with a blue alligator-skin strap, this rose gold watch is the expression of modernity and relaxed elegance, perfect for any occasion.
Piaget’s watches are more than just pretty to look at. Unlike many other Swiss watch brands, who produce and assemble watch parts in factories around the world and only handle the final assemblage of watches in Switzerland, 100% of a Piaget watch is made in Switzerland, to the highest standards in modern watchmaking. So when you choose a Piaget Polo, you’re investing in quality as well as beauty.
Whether it’s for yourself or someone else, a Piaget Polo watch is the perfect Lunar New Year gift: an investment, accessory and meaningful representation of your passion, respect and good taste all rolled into one.