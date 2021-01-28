Tom Ford’s $95 Face Mask Is The Little Slice Of Luxury We All Need

We’re in danger of stating the obvious here, but the global pandemic is still wreaking havoc on countries including the US and the UK, where even though case numbers are slowly declining, they’re still astronomical compared to others such as Australia and New Zealand.

That means face masks are still just as imperative as ever, proving to be an effective barrier against the infectious disease. This new daily essential has seen myriad companies release their own versions, and for those who want to add a little luxury to their lives, Tom Ford’s one could be unbeatable.

The American fashion brand is renowned for its pieces of elegance and quality, and their face mask is no different. As you’d expect, it’s made in Italy from a smooth and super soft jersey knit fabric. It can’t be classified as medical-grade however, but when you’re looking, to quote the brand’s fragrance, “F**king Fabulous”, and are still protected to a degree, it doesn’t matter.

Available in an extensive range of colours to pair with various outfits. At $95, we agree it’s pricier than other face masks, but you can’t put a price on protection and Tom Ford’s face mask really is the little piece of luxury that we could all benefit from right now.

