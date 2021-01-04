Travis Scott Flaunts Rare ‘X-Rated’ $1 Million Richard Mille Watch

While last year was grim for some, it wasn’t for Travis Scott.

2020 saw the Texan rapper release a slew of chart-topping singles as well as co-produce the soundtrack for Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending film Tenet. He also saw success beyond music, penning collaborations with sportswear giant Nike, fast-food chain McDonalds and massive multiplayer video game Fortnite. He even teamed up with Swedish luxury fragrance house Byredo on a ‘spacey’ signature fragrance.

It’s easy to let that sort of critical and commercial success go to your head… Or other parts of your body. And that’s exactly what Scott (real name Jacques Berman Webster II) has done: dropping an insane amount of money on a watch that you probably wouldn’t want to wear in polite company.

The 28-year-old Houston native took to Instagram to show off his latest horological indulgence: a Richard Mille RM 69 ‘Manual Winding Tourbillon Erotic’ that retails for 690,000 CHF (because of course it does). That’s around 783,000 USD or over 1 million AUD.

This watch has been described on Facebook as “dangerously horny”, and it’s not hard to see why. The watch’s signature ‘Oracle’ complication contains three engraved rollers, which are made to spin at the press of a button, displaying a random ‘erotic’ phrase such as “I want to kiss your nipples” or “I long to caress you madly”… Or even less family-friendly combinations. The watch even has a button that makes the hour and minute hands momentarily retract so you can get a clearer look at your “deepest desires”, as Richard Mille puts it.

Scott isn’t the only big-name rapper who’s got one of these ‘pervy watches’. Canadian superstar Drake also has one, which he showed off during a 2018 sojourn in Las Vegas. Drake, who already has a reputation for being a flirt, was immediately clowned for his expensive, erotic wrist candy – time will tell if Scott will also receive the same sort of ribbing on social media.

2020 might have been good for ‘La Flame’, but he’s not resting on his laurels in 2021. Not only is he jumping on the hard seltzer trend with his own ‘agave-spiked’ seltzer brand, Cacti (named for not only its chief ingredient but also for Scott’s ‘Cactus Jack’ nickname and label) but he’s also gearing up to release his fourth studio album, titled Utopia.

