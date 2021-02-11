Where To Try The Best Alternative To A Negroni In Sydney

This feature has been produced in partnership with Martell.
Picture this: the mercury is rising and you’re in desperate need of a cocktail. Normally, you’d be reaching for a Negroni – but if we’re being honest with ourselves here, Negronis can be incredibly hit or miss. More to the point, it’s high time you try something else. Something better.
Introducing The Swift: the classier, more refreshing alternative to the Negroni. Unlike the centuries-old, gin-based Negroni, The Swift is something new, underpinned by Martell Blue Swift – an innovative new spirit drink made from 100% VSOP cognac that’s been finished in Kentucky bourbon casks. There’s nothing else quite like it – and when it’s zhuzhed up in a Swift, it’s the perfect summer sip.
While it’s easy to make at home, cocktails are always better when you get someone else to make them for you, like pizza or your bed. Luckily, we’ve found the best places in Sydney to try a Swift out for yourself.
The Cat’s Meow on Darlinghurst’s famous Oxford St has fast become a mecca for cocktail connoisseurs and bon vivants. The Art Deco-themed spot serves up vibes aplenty, as well as a classy take on The Swift. It would be a shame to order anything else in such a glamorous spot, quite frankly.
Maybe you’re looking for a more modern vibe. Hendriks Cognac & Wine in Crows Nest might be more your thing: dark and moody without coming off as wanky or uninviting, Hendriks is the perfect place to enjoy a Swift. Take a date and impress them with your cocktail knowledge, perhaps?
Or you could go balls to the wall at one of Newtown’s most rollicking venues, Mary’s. The rock-and-roll bar and burger institution has long been a home to those who appreciate the finer things in life. Naturally, they make a killer Swift.
The other option, of course, is to make it yourself. Thankfully, it’s an absolute doddle to make, unlike many other cocktails. Combine Martell Blue Swift, Lillet Rouge and vanilla syrup, pour over ice and let your taste buds sing your praises. Check out our guide here.
Wherever you go or whatever mood you’re in, The Swift is the one cocktail you need to try this year. It’s hands down the tastiest, most versatile thing you can pass through your lips – and you’ll be kicking yourself that you didn’t try it sooner, whether that’s at a cool bar or for your next drink at home.