Jeans are as essential as your daily dose of vitamin C. Available in various colours, lengths, fits and fabric weights, jeans have the potential to be worn all year round, so keeping a healthy stock of them is vital.

Fortunately, stocking up on a wardrobe full of colours and designs needn’t cost the earth, as it’s entirely possible to find good quality pairs of denim for under $100, as we’re about to prove. Yes, we’d all love a pair of Amiri jeans or some John Elliotts, but for basic, everyday pairs, these affordable jeans will hold you in good stead. Besides, you won’t mind if they get dirty or ripped.

We’ve rounded up 8 pairs of our favourite jeans for men to buy right now, but click through to the retailer to discover plenty more fits, colours and designs, all of which will come in under $100 each.

