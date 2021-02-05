Jeans are as essential as your daily dose of vitamin C. Available in various colours, lengths, fits and fabric weights, jeans have the potential to be worn all year round, so keeping a healthy stock of them is vital.
Fortunately, stocking up on a wardrobe full of colours and designs needn’t cost the earth, as it’s entirely possible to find good quality pairs of denim for under $100, as we’re about to prove. Yes, we’d all love a pair of Amiri jeans or some John Elliotts, but for basic, everyday pairs, these affordable jeans will hold you in good stead. Besides, you won’t mind if they get dirty or ripped.
We’ve rounded up 8 pairs of our favourite jeans for men to buy right now, but click through to the retailer to discover plenty more fits, colours and designs, all of which will come in under $100 each.
Everlane Selvedge Slim Fit Jean - $88
Kings of affordable quality Everlane should be your first port of call when buying new jeans. This Selvedge pair in a slim fit design are made in Italy and can be had in a huge range of waist sizes and lengths.
Bonobos All Season Jeans Dark Wash - $98
Why invest in several pairs of jeans for transitioning between seasons when you can own this pair of Bonobos in a multitude of washes and revel in comfort from year's start to year's end.
Frank And Oak Slim Stretch Dylan - $89.50
Retro, versatile, essential. Light wash blue denim jeans deserve a spot in your closest, and this Frank And Oak pair not only look the business, they're made from sustainable methods, too.
Uniqlo Slim-Fit Jeans - $49.90
Japanese clothier Uniqlo has you covered for the vast majority of menswear essentials, and their jeans are some of the best value around. For $50 you can take your pick of a extensive choice of waist sizes, and even though the lengths are limited, you can have them altered for free.
Levi's 512 Slim Taper Jeans - $98
The brand that practically started the denim revolution, Levi's are still a huge player in the jeans industry. This pair of 512s offer space up top for guys with larger thighs, but taper towards the ankle to give the impression of a skinny fit.
Bonobos All Season Jeans Light Wash - $98
Ok, so you may need two pairs of Bonobos' jeans, but this light wash pair will do you well for daytime outfits, while the dark wash pair already mentioned will give your evening wear a much needed boost.
Frank And Oak Gordon Athletic Fadeproof Jeans - $89.50
Nobody likes it when their black jeans fade after a few washes. That is now a thing of the past with this pair from Frank And Oak. Promising to stay blacker for longer, they'll practically save you money.
Everlane Relaxed Fit Organic Jean - $72
It's not all about skinny fits anymore, with more relaxed fitting jeans becoming increasingly popular with the resurgence of 80s Americana. This pair from Everlane in a dark indigo fade are the quintessential 80s -style jeans that look great in a cropped length.