Joe Biden Filled With Regret Over ‘Undriveable’ Classic Corvette

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, is a car nut – which is not a good thing to be when you’re the ‘leader of the free world’.

Presidents aren’t actually allowed to drive themselves whilst they’re in office, as it’s deemed a safety risk. Instead, they’re normally driven around in ‘the Beast’: a huge, heavily-modified Cadillac limousine. It’s perhaps the most ‘first world’ problem you could ever have – being forced to ride in a sumptuous, bulletproof limo – but there you are. Vice-Presidents aren’t allowed to drive themselves either.

That must have stung for Biden, whose prize possession is a green over tan 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible. ‘Uncle Joe’ had to hang up his car keys for eight whole years whilst serving as Vice-President – so when he left office, he was champing at the bit to get behind his immaculate vintage muscle car again. Indeed, he took famous talk show host (and fellow gearhead) Jay Leno for a raucous spin in the car back in 2016 when the Secret Service finally relented, sharing with Leno how much he missed driving. “I love speed,” the then-VP sheepishly admitted.

Now that he’s in the top job, he’s going to have to face at least another four years where he can’t get behind the wheel of his ‘Vette. We wonder if he regrets running…

Just by looking at Biden’s Corvette, you can tell he’s the real deal. Biden is the first and only owner of the car, having originally received the drop-top as a wedding present from his father, who owned a car dealership back in the day. His sons rebuilt its 327-cubic-inch V8 as a Christmas gift in the intervening years, and as Biden’s jaunt with Leno shows, both the old car (and the old now-President) have got plenty of rubber-burning left in them.

An appreciation of fine automobiles and missing being able to drive themselves are some of the few things Donald Trump and Joe Biden have in common, actually. Trump shared with reporters that he missed driving back in 2017 during his first 100 days in office – not surprising, considering what he’s got in the garage. Over the years, Trump’s driven a Ferrari F430, a Lamborghini Diablo and most recently a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bloomberg relates.

While he might not be able to drive, Biden’s still had cars on his mind during his first weeks in office. The Biden Administration plans to replace the US government’s fleet of cars and trucks with locally-assembled electric vehicles, CNBC reports. General Motors have also recently announced that the Corvette will go all-electric by 2035, too – which must be music to Biden’s ears.

