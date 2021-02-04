Fashion trends are cyclical. Each season brings with it a new wave of clothes that determine how we’re going to look for the next few months. What will remain forever constant, however, are menswear essentials.

These are the pieces that will never go out of fashion, that can be paired together or teamed with other new statement pieces, such is their versatility. While clothing brands will undoubtedly release new versions of these staples regularly, their timeless style will always remain.

We’ve put together a definitive list of the 12 menswear essentials that you absolutely must-have in your wardrobe. Think of this as Style Rules: 101, or a menswear bible, if you will. Best of all, you don’t need to spend a fortune to obtain this essential wardrobe, since every single piece can be had for under $150.

GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 12 Everlane Organic Cotton Tee - $18 A white t-shirt is quite possibly the number one essential of any man's wardrobe. You can never have too many, and if you find one that fits you well we implore you to stock up on them.



For us, Everlane's cotton tee is hard to beat. Serving up a slim fit (or a looser one if you size up) and made from 100% organic cotton for a super soft feel, you're going to want at least five of them in your wardrobe. Pair with a pair of jeans and white sneakers for a classic casual look, underneath a shirt for a more smart casual appearance, or even with a pair of well-fitting trousers and some loafers for an alternative take on formal. Shop Now

2 of 12 Rhone Black Chinos - $128 Chinos are possibly the most perfect trouser style you could own. More formal than jeans, less formal than suit pants, they're the perfect in-between. Wear them with a blazer and some suede Oxfords for a smart casual look, or with a t-shirt and sneakers for an evening trip to the pub.



Black chinos, such as Rhone's Commuter Pant Slim, are as versatile as they come. Wear them to the office, to the bar, to the wedding. You'll never want to take them off. Shop Now

3 of 12 White Converse Chuck Taylor - $80 White sneakers are another definitive piece in any well-dressed man's wardrobe. Yes, you should have a pair of minimalist white leather sneakers in your collection, but you also need a pair of white Converse Chucks.



One of the most iconic pairs of sneakers, white Converse look great with jeans of any colour, can be worn with shorts and will even happily slip underneath a pair of more formal trousers. They're perfect for adding a little bit of attitude to your looks, but you'll need to make sure you keep them clean. Shop Now

4 of 12 Everlane Selvedge Slim Fit Jean - $88 No list of menswear essentials would be complete without a pair of dark denim jeans. The base for so many outfits, dark wash denim looks great with sneakers of virtually any colour, and tops and jackets in any shade too. You simply must own a pair. Shop Now

5 of 12 Uniqlo Navy Unstructured Blazer - $70 Yes, you can wear a blazer even if you're not attending a cocktail party, wedding or any other type of formal event where preppy fashion is the go.



An unstructured navy blazer makes a perfect alternative to your collection of jackets, and be paired with jeans, shorts, or as part of other formal looks (for a truly authentic formal look, you'll want to invest in a structured option instead). Shop Now

6 of 12 Triple Black Oliver Cabell Sneakers - $198 Ok, so these Jet Black Oliver Cabell sneakers cost a smidge over our $150 budget, but when you're getting a premium pair of minimal sneakers, hand stitched in Italy and made from full grain Italian leather, we'd still consider them a bargain.



The triple black colour means these sneakers can be paired with both casual and formal outfits (although for seriously formal events we'd still recommend some leather Oxfords or Derbies), but for the majority of situations, they're a must-have. Shop Now

7 of 12 J. Crew Denim Shirt - $80 A denim – or Chambray – shirt, has the ability to be worn in casual and formal situations. Best paired with darker coloured chinos – or dark jeans, if you're feeling confident to pull off the double denim look – a denim shirt offers a stylish alternative to a regular Oxford shirt.



We're big fans of J. Crews light wash chambray shirt, which can be dressed up, dressed down, or used for layering. Shop Now

8 of 12 Everlane Grey French Terry Hoodie - $68 Easy to throw on when the evening temperature drops in summer and an absolute necessity during winter, a grey hoodie is a piece you need to invest in and Everlane's grey French Terry hoodie is highly durable to wear and washing. Shop Now

9 of 12 Bonobos Cotton Hemp Henley - $88 Offering all the elements of a t-shirt, a long-sleeve and with a slightly thermal feel, a henley is a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Bonobos' sand-coloured henley will pair with jeans, chinos or trousers of virtually any colour, and if you need to, you can slip on a bomber jacket over the top. Shop Now

10 of 12 Bonobos Black Chino Shorts - $78 Just as full length black chinos are a must-have, so are their shorter counterpart. Once again, Bonobos is our brand of choice, due to their incredible comfort and fit. Shop Now

11 of 12 Johnston & Murphy Leather Oxfords - $140 Ok, so maybe a pair of leather Oxfords won't pair well with casual outfits, but for all your formal endeavours, this affordable pair of Johnston & Murphy leather lace-ups more than fit the bill. Shop Now