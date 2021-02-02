Michael B. Jordan has a habit of setting the internet ablaze. But a recent ‘smoking’ photo may just take the cake for inducing jealousy among the masses.

Whilst many spent 2020 developing their wine tasting buds more than their muscles, it appears Michael B. Jordan has taken a different tactic.

The Creed, Black Panther and Just Mercy star looks to have spent 2020 in a ‘boulder shoulder’ training camp, and is now reaping the rewards. Taking to Instagram with a cigar, a gold bracelet, satin-esque swim shorts and a set of cannonball shoulders, the 33-year-old immediately began racking up comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

“Boulder shoulders built not bought,” celebrity trainer Corey Calliet wrote.

“Cmon bro my girl is on this app,” Youtuber ‘ChadWithaJ’ wrote.

American actor Robbie Jones wrote: “Immediately moving my shoulder workout to today!”

Though Jordan did not reveal on Instagram the exact exercises he has been doing to attain such form, DMARGE has previously spoken to his trainer, Corey Calliet, to find out what it’s like to work with Hollywood’s elite – and how to get ripped fast.

One of Corey’s big-screen highlights was getting Michael B. Jordan into fighting-fit shape for his role in the Creed movies. We asked him what process he has to go through when there are strict shooting deadlines in place.

“Anytime I do a movie, I take four months before shooting starts. All I need is 12 weeks; it takes 16 weeks to transform the human body, but I can do it in 12.”

Corey puts this quick time-frame down to his expertly honed training style:

“We train with consistency and intensity. Everyday we set out to level up on the last. This type of progression day in and day out leads to powerful results.”

“I also implement strategic active rest days, which protects the body from burnout and allows it to repair and recover while continuing to move. We can more in a shorter period of time by applying all the right methods.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Calliet also offered a word of caution, explaining the task of mirroring any other human’s rig is inevitably flawed: “Celebrities aside, it’s important to first understand that every body is different before taking on any physique goal.”

That’s not to say you can’t try, but that you need to set your expectations realistically: “Not to deter you, but… Are you foundationally similar (height, body type, etc), to the physique you are trying to achieve? Are you starting from a similar point to where they started?” These are all important factors to consider.

RELATED: The Brutal Reality Of Attempting Michael B. Jordan’s Workout For 30 Days Straight

He then offered a ray of hope, saying, “If there are differences, it does not mean you can’t achieve what you’re after, it simply means you will need to be patient in getting there and be smart in your approach.” He followed this up by saying, “Make sure your nutrition plan accounts for your body type and supports the goal, and understand that you will need dedication and consistency to be successful.”

As for the best exercises, Calliet told us, “Many think this [changing your build] means doing different exercises and lifting nothing but heavy weight. Although there is truth in going heavy, you need to force the muscle to beat plateau by working beyond the burn too.” To do this Calliet recommends you choose “4-6 exercises to target a specific muscle group and keep this consistent for about 6 weeks.”

“You need to shock the muscle to make it grow.”

Specifically, these are his instructions (if you simply must look like your favourite celebrity): “Each week, vary the types of sets you do; for example, lightweight burnout, regular sets of 8-12 reps training with weight around 75% of your max, supersets, static holds for strength, tempo reps, etc. Keep the muscle guessing.” Some of Calliet’s favourite exercises are “dumbbell split squats, weighted walking lunges, barbell bent-over rows, seated shoulder press, dumbbell waiter curls, and lateral raise variations.”

Happy lifting.

Read Next: