If you only listen to one piece of advice from us here at DMARGE, it’s that you need minimalist menswear pieces in your wardrobe. Perfect for layering or for wearing on their own as part of both casual and formal outfits, you literally cannot go wrong with minimal.
But, any clothing brand can do minimal, so you need to know which brands do it well. Our first answer is always going to be Everlane. The US retailer is all about sustainability, ethicality and quality and should be the first, if not the only, retailer you visit when your wardrobe needs a freshen up.
We’ve picked out some of our favourite pieces from Everlane’s current collection that will serve you well as we transition from winter into spring. Bomber jackets, shirt jackets and lightweight hoodies all make ideal outer layers in spring, proving to provide the right amount of warmth without causing you to overheat. And, with the virus showing no real signs of going away anytime soon, Everlane’s face mask bulk pack is an absolute necessity.
Check out our top 10 pieces below, click through to buy and revel in the ultimate springtime capsule menswear collection.
GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT
The Air Crew Tee - $25
You can never have too many plain-coloured t-shirts and Everlane's is probably the best version available anywhere right now. I own about 10 of them. True story.
The French Terry Hoodie - $68
Whether it's something quick to pull on to head to the shops or some extra warmth needed for a casual night out, this French terry hoodie is a winner.
The Bomber Jacket - $88
No wardrobe would be complete without a classic navy bomber – it's an absolute staple.
The Chore Shirt Jacket - $78
The 'shacket' or work shirt is a must have for cooler months. Workwear is in, you know.
The Brushed Flannel Shirt - $72
When it's cold out, then this flannel shirt will keep you warm and smart. Wear on its own or left open over a plain white t-shirt, it's that versatile.
The Slim Fit Jean - $68
As Taylor Swift said, black jeans never go out of style and Everlane's offer incredible value for money. Stock up on other colours while you're at it.
The Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt - $62
Another menswear essential if ever there was one, quite literally everyone needs a white shirt. Even if you're still working from home.
The Court Sneaker - $98
A pair of white sneakers is essential, but boujee designer brands aren't. Everlane's Court sneaker will go with everything in your closest, and for less than $100, they're an absolute steal.
The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt - $18
It's always good to experiment with new fabrics or patterns, and stripes make a perfect entry-point. Thin, vertical stripes are also a god send for vertically-challenged guys.
The 100% Local Face Mask 5-Pack - $25
Lastly, no ensemble is complete in 2021 without a face mask.