‘Dior Wrapped’ Rolls-Royce Outrages Luxury Vehicle Purists

Without coming across like some sort of grandstanding Jeremy Clarkson, cars are moving pieces of art. Particularly supercars.

The amount of blood, sweat, tears (and money) that goes into making a high-end automobile boggles the mind. Not only are they technically impressive pieces of engineering and human ingenuity, but they’re also some of the most beautiful machines on the planet. Even the most rabid anti-car environmentalist would admit that the iconic curves of a Porsche 911 are delightful to behold.

Naturally, people get very fussy about messing with the designer’s vision – none more so than some of these supercar brands themselves. Ferrari, for example, are notoriously protective of their cars’ image: they’ll refuse to sell you a car if they think you’re going to alter it too much and back in 2014, they even served celebrity DJ deadmau5 a cease and desist order after he wrapped and customised his car, NME reports.

But no-one’s told Rashed Saif Belhasa, apparently. Otherwise known as ‘Moneykicks’, the infamous Emirati entrepreneur and social media ‘influencer’ recently unveiled his latest automotive purchase: a new Rolls-Royce Wraith coupé, which he’s had wrapped all over with Christian Dior’s famous monogram. Naturally, he’s got a matching Dior outfit, too.

While we admire the quality of the wrap job (wrapping a car isn’t easy), many commenters had other thoughts.

“When you have a lot of money… But your taste got no vibes,” one commenter wrote, when Belhasa posted a video of his car to Youtube.

“New title suggestion: HOW TO RUIN A ROLLS ROYCE WITH A TATTY WRAP!”, wrote another.

“This looks like camouflage companies use to test cars in road.. Really u made ur rolls Royce look like crap.”

One was kinder, writing: “Love hiis [sic] confidence.”

Whether you believe this is the simply the automobile equivalent of dousing yourself in ‘a bit much’ cologne, or whether you believe it’s the absolute worst car trend of all time, history tends not to be kind to these kinds of luxury mashups.

Other notable examples of the trend include this Gucci-wrapped Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG that made The Daily Mail and this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that rolled up to a Cars and Coffee event in Austin, Texas.

Belhasa is perhaps this trend’s biggest adherent. On top of his Dior Rolls, he’s also got a Lamborghini Aventador with a stupid wrap, his wrapped in BAPE camo. He’s also the owner of a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta wrapped in a red Supreme x Louis Vuitton graphic and a Cadillac Escalade he’s given a few outfit changes over the years, too: originally wrapped in a red Nike Air Jordan colour scheme with DJ Khaled logos, he’s since wrapped it in an Adidas Yeezy design.

There are two schools of thought, basically. Some people say that people are entitled to do whatever they like with their cars, and that’s true. The other school of thought is that wrapping cars in luxury brand logos is the height of bad taste – showing that the owner doesn’t really care about the car or the brand, and is all about that ~flaunt~.

Until proven otherwise, we’re firmly in the “you’re tacky and I hate it” school of thought. But hey: maybe the man’s a hidden genius, we’re narrow-minded, and we just need to start thinking outside the (outlandishly overwrapped) box?

You decide.

