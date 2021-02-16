Romeo Beckham’s Patek Philippe Watch The Envy Of Teenagers Everywhere

Being the son of the most famous football player of all time plus a highly successful popstar-come-fashion designer comes with certain privileges.

Take 18-year-old Romeo Beckham, the second eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children and a celebrity in his own right. Both Romeo and his older brother Brooklyn have been able to parlay their fame into successful modelling careers and are both worth millions… On top of being the kids of millionaires themselves.

In short, they’re very fortunate young men. When I was 18, I was pretty pleased to have a Certina – to me, that was a fancy watch. Romeo’s watch situation at the same age is a little more luxe, however.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo from his holiday last year in Italy – enjoying his time behind the wheel of a classic Fiat 500 Jolly – Beckham casually showed off a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time (ref. 5164A-001) worth around 70,000 USD (~90,000 AUD).

A highly practical variant of the popular sports watch, the Aquanaut Travel Time, as the name might suggest, is designed for adventurous travellers. Powered by Patek’s Caliber 324 S C FUS self-winding movement, the watch is capable of displaying two times at once thanks to is dual time zone mechanism. The most unique feature of the watch is its two time of day apertures, which show whether it’s night or day both in your local and your home time zone.

It’s a handsome and practical watch perfect for any young man… With money to burn, that is.

Of course, Romeo’s dad David is an ambassador for Tudor, so he’s usually rocking one of their models – like this one-off ‘Inter Miami’ Pelagos he’s regularly spotted wearing.

