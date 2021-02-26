South Korean Hotel Apologises To Honeymooners For Embarrassing Sauna Mistake

Newlyweds tend to look for somewhere private for their honeymoon. One couple, who recently stayed at a new five-star hotel on Korea’s Jeju Island, recently found out the hard way you don’t always get what you pay for.

The hotel has come under fire (and since apologised) for saying its sauna windows were mirror coated when they weren’t.

“Naked guests in the shower booths and bathrooms in the sauna on the second floor could be seen from the first floor at [the hotel], which opened last month in Seogwipo,” The Korea Herald reports.

“According to a complaint posted on a portal site Tuesday, a man who stayed at the hotel on his honeymoon said his wife had used the sauna several times because she was told the windows were mirror coated.”

The couple discovered the windows were see-through on the last day of their two-night stay, while walking around the hotel and looking into the sauna from the outside.

“My wife and I were shocked to find this out. The thought that we might have used bathrooms and showers in front of many people gives me chills and we’re getting therapy treatment,” the man wrote.

“You could even see the writing on the thermometer inside the sauna.”

The hotel expressed condolences on its website later that day, writing it had closed the sauna and begun fixing the problem.

“We’re deeply sorry for causing any inconveniences to our customers in using some facilities at the women’s sauna… suite for missing mirror coating for some windows and [problems in] operating the blinds,” read the statement on the hotel’s website, posted on February the 18th.

“The sauna’s operation has been suspended and we’re closely checking deficiencies and taking immediate action to correct them.”

The hotel also apologised on Instagram.

CNN Travel reports that police are now going through CCTV footage, “to determine if anyone was exposed while using the facilities or if anyone was taking illicit pictures or video from outside.”

Being new, the hotel doesn’t have many Google reviews. The three that currently exist though are all, perhaps unsurprisingly, negative.

Booking.com still rates it 5-stars. So who knows, maybe all publicity is good publicity? Only time (and room booking rates) will tell.

