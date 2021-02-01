America, you can soon say goodbye to winter and hello springtime, as the months begin to get a little bit warmer and the chance of rain ever-so-slightly decreasing. The transition of the seasons also means you can start thinking about putting your winter wardrobe away for another year – you shouldn’t need that thick, insulated winter coat anymore at least – and you can start to think about experimenting with new colours and textures to make a stylish statement.

But what should your spring wardrobe comprise of? Allow us to reveal all, as we’ve put together the perfect spring capsule wardrobe that will hold you in good stead until summer rolls around. Think bomber jackets, dark denim and plenty of earthy colour tones such as khaki green and orange. Sweaters still make an appearance, but out go out the thick cable knits and in come lighter, more breathable options such as cotton and cashmere and what you’ll find with your spring wardrobe is that you need to get well acquainted with layering. You never know when the weather can change, so being able to throw on or take off a lightweight waterproof jacket, for example, will prove to others you really do know what you’re doing.

Check out our guide below for 12 easy-to-wear spring menswear essentials.

