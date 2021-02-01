America, you can soon say goodbye to winter and hello springtime, as the months begin to get a little bit warmer and the chance of rain ever-so-slightly decreasing. The transition of the seasons also means you can start thinking about putting your winter wardrobe away for another year – you shouldn’t need that thick, insulated winter coat anymore at least – and you can start to think about experimenting with new colours and textures to make a stylish statement.
But what should your spring wardrobe comprise of? Allow us to reveal all, as we’ve put together the perfect spring capsule wardrobe that will hold you in good stead until summer rolls around. Think bomber jackets, dark denim and plenty of earthy colour tones such as khaki green and orange. Sweaters still make an appearance, but out go out the thick cable knits and in come lighter, more breathable options such as cotton and cashmere and what you’ll find with your spring wardrobe is that you need to get well acquainted with layering. You never know when the weather can change, so being able to throw on or take off a lightweight waterproof jacket, for example, will prove to others you really do know what you’re doing.
Check out our guide below for 12 easy-to-wear spring menswear essentials.
Everlane Bomber Jacket - $88
The classic bomber jacket is an absolute staple, but not all bomber jackets are made equal. Everlane's bomber jacket is a cut above the rest – and it comes in a variety of colours. Talk about versatility.
Rhone Delta Pique Long Sleeve Polo - $98
Highly breathable, lightweight and stylish, Rhone's long sleeve polo is the perfect athleisure addition to any spring wardrobe.
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles - $115
Sure, they're a touch over $100, but Allbirds' comfy woollen sneakers are a great for inclement weather. Your feet will thank you later.
Uniqlo Men's Blocktech Parka - $30
Repel the elements but attract all the right attention with Uniqlo's Blocktech windbreaker in an extreme punch of orange.
Todd Snyder Brushed Cotton Cashmere Twill Shirt - $99
The combination of cotton and cashmere makes this Todd Snyder number incredibly comfy – while remaining totally dapper. An ideal spring shirt.
Proof Shift Knit Pullover - $98
Great all year 'round, this hoodie is spun from a technical 'Primeflex' knit fabric that’s soft and stretchy for maximum comfort.
Flint and Tinder 365 Pant - Tapered - $98
Cut like a pair of jeans, feels like chinos, stretches like performance pants – these are the perfect spring trousers.
Levi's Trucker Jacket - $98
Quintessential Americana and a must-have in any man's wardrobe, nothing beats the versatility of a classic denim jacket.
Bonobos All Season Jeans - $98
Complete the 'Canadian tuxedo' with these bad boys. Breathable yet hefty enough to keep you warm when you need it, they're a superlative pair of jeans.
Everlane French Terry Crew - $58
Not to be confused with the actor. This durable yet incredibly comfortable sweatshirt is just what you need for spring.
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm - $59
A man's outfit isn't complete without a watch, and this classic military-inspired piece from Timex is an absolute steal.
Buck Mason Draped Twill One Pocket Shirt - $95
A slightly more informal shirt to wrap things up – real shell buttons and a modern cut makes this a real spring winner.