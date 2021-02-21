This $18,000 Lounge Chair Might Be The Closest Australians Come To Business Class In 2021

Pockets of innovation are often found during a time of crisis. Diamonds started as coal. Strong abs started with sit ups. Musical genius started as hours of listening.

We could go on, but the point is: greatness originates from pressure. While it remains unknown if we will emerge stronger for the events of 2020 than we went in, one thing is for sure and that is that there has been more innovation and improvisation going on lately than you can throw an ergonomically designed seat at.

From germ repellent designs to futuristic formula one-esque business class seats, 2020 saw all sorts of rumours. Unfortunately, due to the strict health and safety measures (as well as fiscal risks) associated with ripping up everything we’ve got, few of the creative new ideas are likely to see commercial implementation any time soon.

What are we left with then? The only business class experience Australians, who are still currently prohibited from travelling overseas (see: Smart Traveller), may be able to get their derrieres on this year is the following.

Allow us to introduce the Therapeutic Dual-Pro. At the risk of sounding like a dodgy daytime TV advertisement, this $17,995 hunk of engineering is a god-level massage chair.

Per the blurb, “The Therapeutic Dual-Pro features one of the largest massage zones along with Advanced 135cm Flexi-Track Rail Technology that contours to the shape of your spine and gives a customised deep tissue massage all over your body in all the right places. The Advanced Flexi Technology allows you to experience a full body stretch unlike in other massage chairs, where the stretch is focused on a specific part of your body.”

Available in black, champagne, grey and chocolate colour schemes, this top of the range, luxurious massage chair is perhaps the closest Australians will come to an international business class style experience this year.

Throw in free shipping and three year’s warranty, and who needs the Amalfi Coast or Dubai?

“For the first time ever in a premium massage chair the Therapeutic Dual-Pro features two powerful massage hands that are dedicated to focusing simultaneously on massaging your upper and lower body at the same time,” the 100% Australian family-owned product’s website profile continues.

“Let the powerful free-floating upper massage hands penetrate deeper than ever before into your neck, shoulders, thoracic and lower back to loosen tense muscles and relieve pain. While the dedicated lower massage hands relieve aches and pains in your legs, hips, waist and lower back by automatically adapting to the shape of your body and focusing solely in this area. The dual massage hands emulate professional, lifelike massage techniques such as knocking, kneading, tapping, shiatsu and rubbing.”

“The upper massage hands have the ability to pivot from the track to apply downward pressure giving a neck massage that feels just like it would from a professional massage therapist. All of this combined with the advanced Flexi-Track means the Therapeutic Dual-Pro has the most advanced 4D massage system ever seen in a massage chair.”

“Enjoy a completely tailored massage experience that feels like your body is being massaged by many different therapists at once.”

A leading epidemiologist came out earlier this week and predicted international travel, despite the rollout of vaccines, won’t be possible in 2021. So we might just have to drink to that.

