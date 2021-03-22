It’s hard being on top – just ask Drake.

The Canadian superstar is easily one of the most successful musicians of all time. Not only does he have one of the most stacked trophy cabinets in the business, including 4 Grammys, 2 VMAs and a record 27 Billboard Music Awards, but he’s also got his fingers in all sorts of money-making pies: clothing collections with BAPE and Nike; his own music label and production company; his own bourbon brand…

When you’ve got so many plates spinning at the same time – on top of making music – it’s easy to get overwhelmed. You’ve also got to keep your fans happy by keeping up on social media. Thankfully, when you’ve got buckets of cash, you can afford to relax in style.

Perhaps that’s why Drake shared a photo of himself getting a facial, the 34-year-old looking distinctly relaxed and youthful getting skin cream massaged into his face.

Fans on social media were quick to pass comment about the self-indulgent moment – joking Drake’s “still doing everything but bringing out the album” – but it’s a ritual more men should take advantage of, even those without Drake’s millions.

Obviously, taking care of your skin is incredibly important. Establishing a healthy skin care routine is crucial to help fight the signs of aging as well as preventing nasties like acne or dark circles.

But taking time out of your daily routine to relax; treat yourself a little – that’s exceptionally important, too. That doesn’t have to mean spending big on a private spa session or fancy health products, either. You don’t want to get to 50 and have regrets about the self-care habits you didn’t build for yourself when you were younger.

Drake isn’t alone in his recent promotion of self-care, with numerous other celebrities taking to Instagram in recent weeks to share their favourite – and in some cases controversial – “me time” habits (something which we should both be sceptical about, but also learn from, meditation experts have told DMARGE).

All we’ll say is Drake’s masseuse must be good at their job if they’re wearing a Rolex, too…

While fans are still waiting for his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy (which has been pushed back multiple times and is now set to come out in April this year) Drake’s hardly been sitting pretty. Last year he released the mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes and just this March he dropped a three-track EP titled Scary Hours 2. All three of its tracks are currently on top of the Billboard Hot 100, too – nicely done.

