Everlane Have Dropped The Most Affordably Stylish Men’s Activewear

There’s a reason that Everlane is one of our favourite sustainable brands; they pride themselves on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products. Everlane calls it “Radical Transparency”; we call it getting quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.

That’s why we’re thrilled about Everlane, known for their cool street-wear, launching its own Activewear Line: Uniform Sport. The range is so good, it makes us actually excited about working out. All Uniform Sport items are made from 4-way stretch fabric for ultimate comfort and movement, and feature moisture-wicking and quick-drying technology. The new line features tees, shorts, jumpers, joggers, and jackets, which all come in a variety of classic colours. Plus, despite the Uniform Sport range’s stylish aesthetic, it’s affordable!!! So, no matter what your chosen method of exercise is, Everlane’s now got you covered.

If you’re hankering to start working on your summer body but lack motivation, the Uniform Sport range will definitely inspire you to get to the gym (even if it’s just to show off your new activewear).

Shop Everlane’s Uniform Sport Activewear