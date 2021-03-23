Lenny Kravitz’s Insane Figure Proves There ls Life Beyond 50

Don’t throw in the towel just yet.

We often speak to great length here at DMARGE about the workouts you need to try, or the nutrition hacks you need to incorporate into your diet if you want to achieve a muscular rig, the likes of which would make any fitness influencer on Instagram jealous with ad-supported rage.

However, the main message you need to ensure you adopt is that results won’t happen overnight and that consistency is key. One man who is living proof that as long as you’re willing to put the time in, you’ll achieve washboard abs is Lenny Kravitz.

So keep that gym towel at your shoulder, not on the ground…

The Are You Gonna Go My Way rocker – who even we admit isn’t the first person to come to mind when talking about fitness and insane figures – recently posted an image to his Instagram account that shows him with an unbelievable figure and one that certainly belies his 56 years of age.

The American rockstar is just one of the latest stars to hover around and above the 50-year age mark – joining the likes of The Rock, Mark Wahlberg and Terry Crews – proving you really can fight the signs of ageing and gravity if you commit to a strict diet and fitness regime.

Kravitz decided to jet off to the Bahamas – his ancestral home – during the Covid pandemic, and it’s clear that even though he may not be afforded the same sort of gym facilities as he would have access to in the US, he’s still been able to keep his body in ultra-ripped shape.

As the Miami Herald reports, Kravitz tagged Fruits N’ Roots in his Instagram image, which they reposted with the hashtag #36HourFast, implying Lenny has adopted a fasting diet, before eating fruit. As we’ve covered before, intermittent fasting can be beneficial for those looking to lose weight, as well as those looking to put on muscle.

Centr, the fitness programme designed by Chris Hemsworth says, “If your goal is to build muscle, sticking with IF can be tricky. Muscle growth requires an excess of calories and a good amount of healthy protein.”

However, it adds the 16:8 diet – an example of an IF diet – is being adopted by muscle builders. “Also known as ‘Leangains’, in 16:8, you do all your daily eating (your standard daily caloric intake) within an eight-hour window, then fast for the remaining 16 hours.”

However, a study looking into the effect of IF and muscle building found that it can be more beneficial for those wanting to look lean, as it predominantly promoted fat loss, while muscle mass remained the same.

Combine this with a headstrong mentality to commit to working out and a tough-but-effective strength and cardio program, such as Mark Wahlberg’s insane daily routine, and it soon becomes apparent how Lenny looks as good as he does.

And don’t worry, you might not need to wait 20 or 30 years to achieve a similar physique. You can start to see progress in as little as 2 weeks. Imagine what you could achieve in a year.

