NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Proves A Good Suit Is All A Man Needs

In just a few short years, the National Basketball Association went from being one of the worst-dressed professional sports leagues in America to one of the best – mostly due to one strange law.

In 2006, the NBA ruled that players (and coaches too) must dress in business or conservative attire while arriving and departing a scheduled game, on the bench while injured, or when conducting official NBA business. Initially, this led to a bunch of really tall men wearing really poorly-fitting suits, but these days, NBA players rock all sorts of slick tailoring.

Recent years has seen the NBA take a more relaxed approach to off-court attire (particularly during 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 crisis), allowing some players to get real creative – like Kyle Kuzma proved yesterday. The 25-year-old Los Angeles Lakers power forward stepped out ahead of his team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves wearing a Grayscale suit… Sans shirt.

It’s an inspired look that we can’t help but feel only someone as fit (and creatively tattooed) as Kuzma could pull off. We just wonder what the NBA bigwigs think…

Grayscale is a LA-based luxury fashion label that seems to be a favourite of many NBA players, as well as other celebrities. Lady Gaga, actor Jay Ellis, rapper Jack Harlow and LA Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams are just some of the names spotted wearing the brand. Kuzma himself seems to be one of their biggest fans, having been spotted wearing their suits and shirts on multiple occasions.

Or, as it were, their suits and no shirt…

Kuzma wrapped up the fit with a pair of Gucci ‘Screener’ sneakers and a face mask from Henry Masks, a mask subscription service that donates a mask to frontline workers and families in need for every mask they sell. Good stuff.

The Lakers beat the Timberwolves 137-121, continuing a three-game winning streak after successes against the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Their next game will be against the Charlotte Hornets at the Staples Centre in LA, with most betting sites putting the odds in the Lakers’ favour.

