This $189 Rolex ‘Root Beer’ Alternative Is Too Good To Miss

Have you been lusting after a Rolex Root Beer Watch but can’t afford the hefty $10,000+ price tag? Well, you’re in luck because Timex has a watch that looks ever so similar available, for a fraction of the cost!

Timex, a company with over 150 years of experience in timekeeping, expertly craft their watches so you know you’re getting an excellent quality watch that’ll last. The Q Time Reissue Watch in Rose Gold Tone / Black sports a black & brown rotating bezel and a woven rose-gold stainless-steel bracelet, and looks a great deal like Rolex’s Root Beer. The Q Timex Reissue Watch also features a functional battery hatch, domed acrylic crystal, and is water-resistant to 50 meters.

For only US$189, The Q Timex Reissue Watch in Rose Gold Tone / Black is a sophisticated but affordable alternative to The Root Beer by Rolex, so grab one before time runs out!

