TAG Heuer’s Drops World’s Most Affordable Tourbillon Watch

The TAG Heuer Carrera is one of the most versatile watches to have ever come out of Switzerland.

The classically handsome chronograph, available in a wide variety of form factors, designs and complications, is just at home on your wrist at a cocktail party or big board meeting as it is on the racetrack, the high-octane crucible of which it owes its genesis to. From dressy, colourful numbers to performance-driven tools, the Carrera family is expansive and has a little something for everyone.

But for the most discerning watch fans, there’s one Carrera that sits above the rest: the Carrera Heuer 02T, better known as the Carrera Tourbillon. First introduced in 2016, the addition of a tourbillon complication elevated the famous, long-running Carrera into the world of haute horlogerie – swapping the chronograph’s seconds sub-dial for an exposed tourbillon a particularly fitting and clever move.

Previous Carrera Tourbillon models have all featured skeletonised dials – another hallmark of haute horlogerie but one that necessarily sacrifices legibility for visual flair. They’ve also featured predominately darker or golden colour schemes and leather straps… Which makes TAG Heuer’s newest Carrera Tourbillon particularly special, and one that’s sure to excite real watch purists.

This new Carrera Tourbillon has three key features that set it apart from its forebears. As previously mentioned, this reference has a conventional dial instead of a skeletonised dial. This makes the watch far more legible, assisting in its function as a racing chronograph. It also allows TAG Heuer’s impeccable dial treatment to shine.

Speaking of dial treatment… Another key feature of this reference is that it’s blue. Ask any watch enthusiast worth their salt what their favourite colour for a watch is and they’ll probably say blue. And what a blue – a deep, royal tone that suits the timepiece perfectly.

RELATED: Australians Are Finally Becoming More Adventurous With Luxury Watches

Lastly, and perhaps most excitingly, it’s entirely made out of titanium. Previous iterations have sported alligator straps sewn on black rubber, or even just soft rubber, whereas this model makes the switch to a titanium bracelet. Metal bracelets and sports watches go together like strawberries and cream: this move truly heightens the appeal of the watch, and reinforces its technical, performance-driven aesthetic.

A limited-edition of only 250 pieces, this ‘ultimate Carrera’ retails for 30,400 AUD – not bad for a prestigious tourbillon watch. It’s available now, but we can’t imagine it will stay available for long. Find out more about the new TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon at their online boutique.

Technical Specifications

Ref. CBN2A1F.FC6492

45mm polished / fine-brushed grade 5 titanium case

Ceramic blue, polished tachymeter fixed bezel; domed, beveled sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Blue rubber / titanium crown at 3 o’clock; titanium pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock

Water-resistant to 100m

Minute chronograph counter at 3 o’clock; tourbillon at 6 o’clock; hour chronograph counter at 9 o’clock

Rhodium-plated polished applied indexes, hour and minute hands with white Super-LumiNova + rhodium-plated blue central hand

Titanium grade 2 H-shape bracelet with titanium grade 2 / steel folding clasp with double safety push-buttons

Read Next