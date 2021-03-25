Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton Come Together To Create ‘Perfect GOAT Storm’

Few athletes have dominated their respective sports in recent years more than Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady.

Hamilton’s list of accomplishments and his effect on Formula One is almost incomparable. As of 2020, he’s matched Michael Schumacher’s record for all-time World Championship driver’s titles and holds the outright records for the most wins, pole positions and podium finishes. He’s helped Mercedes win a record seven constructor’s championships in a row and is also widely credited as fuelling the intense rise in popularity of F1 over the last decade.

Brady’s dominance in American football also has few comparisons. The only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three separate decades, Brady’s career has seen a record ten Super Bowl appearances and seven victories. He also holds the all-time records for passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, games started and Super Bowl MVP awards. His two-decade dominance with the New England Patriots – as well as his controversial but ultimately successful move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – make him unlike any other NFL player ever.

In short, they’re both the Greatest Of All Time – GOATs – in their fields… Which is why it’s so exciting to see the pair come together for a chat.

Brady and Hamilton recently sat down for a YouTube special titled ‘Talking Big’, hosted by Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen and television star James Corden. The 18-minute-long chat saw the three cover everything from pre-game superstitions to how they might perform in each other’s sports, revealing that despite the pair’s differences, they actually have a lot in common.