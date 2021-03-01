‘Risqué’ Reason This Tuscan Retreat Has Been Named One Of 2021’s Best

The likes of Australia and New Zealand may look tricky to get to (if not off-limits completely) for European residents for the rest of 2021, but there’s still plenty to do closer to home, for Those In That Latitude.

EasyJet Traveller Magazine has just released its list of the 10 most incredible travel experiences for 2021. There were a few cool canaries among them (from cow cuddling in the Netherlands to a wild swimming experience in Slovenia).

The most iconic summer pick of the lot, however, was an Italian hideaway slated to be a big hit in 2021: Naked the Retreat. According to Woman & Home the place’s burgeoning success comes amid a greater trend.

“Not only are nudist beaches and nudist holidays more popular than ever, but this retreat offers a way to get in touch with your emotions and feel liberated while ditching the constraints of clothing.”

Brainchild of Simon and Dara Stara, the Tuscan retreat aims to foster body positivity and self-liberation, promising to “reboot… your greatness” via “a dance with darkness, anger, and dirt.”

“Dive into the depth of you. Strip yourself bare, take off what you don’t need. Let go and liberate.”

Whether that sentiment has you running for the Tuscan (or figurative) Hills is up to you.

The retreat will take place from the 14th to the 23rd of September 2021, in a “charming and exclusive villa that has hosted our last magnificent experience so we decided to return.”

“The 10 days are fully packed with transformative practices, liberating movement, communication exercises and exploration of touch and connection. Be prepared to deeply immerse yourself, be challenged and liberated in a safe space.”

At the time of writing, applications are still open for men. Women’s places are closed though, with a message on the website reading: “Women’s spaces closed, however, please apply for waiting list if you are flexible and spontaneous.”

EasyJet Traveller Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Jonny Ensall, TravMedia reports, said of the list, “easyJet Traveller’s Best-Of is all about celebrating the travel experiences that matter – things that are unusual, delicious, funny, moving and, most importantly, real.”

As reported by TravMedia, eastJet Traveller Magazine’s full list of top travel experiences for 2021 is as follows:

Best room with a view

Zero Real Estate, near Zurich

Best dry ski slope

Copenhill, Copenhagen

Best bridge

Footbridge over Vøringsfossen Waterfall, near Oslo

Best underwater museum

Peristera, near Volos

Best biking trail

Cycling Through the Trees, near Brussels

Best non-alcoholic cocktail

Let’s Talk About Sekt, Baby, Berlin

Best avocado restaurant

Avobar, London

Best wild swimming school

Strel Swimming Adventures, near Ljubljana

Best rooftop farm

Nature Urbaine, Paris

Best garment-free getaway

NAKED The Retreat, near Pisa

Best animal therapy

Kastanje Hoeve cow cuddling, near Amsterdam

Best sleepover

Sleeping with Sharks at Oceanogràfic Valencia, Valencia

