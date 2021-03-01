‘Risqué’ Reason This Tuscan Retreat Has Been Named One Of 2021’s Best

The likes of Australia and New Zealand may look tricky to get to (if not off-limits completely) for European residents for the rest of 2021, but there’s still plenty to do closer to home, for Those In That Latitude.
EasyJet Traveller Magazine has just released its list of the 10 most incredible travel experiences for 2021. There were a few cool canaries among them (from cow cuddling in the Netherlands to a wild swimming experience in Slovenia).
The most iconic summer pick of the lot, however, was an Italian hideaway slated to be a big hit in 2021: Naked the Retreat. According to Woman & Home the place’s burgeoning success comes amid a greater trend.
RELATED: Iconic Photo ‘Reveals’ Why Romance Pilgrims Are Flocking To This Obscure Italian Island
“Not only are nudist beaches and nudist holidays more popular than ever, but this retreat offers a way to get in touch with your emotions and feel liberated while ditching the constraints of clothing.”
Brainchild of Simon and Dara Stara, the Tuscan retreat aims to foster body positivity and self-liberation, promising to “reboot… your greatness” via “a dance with darkness, anger, and dirt.”
View this post on Instagram
“Dive into the depth of you. Strip yourself bare, take off what you don’t need. Let go and liberate.”
Whether that sentiment has you running for the Tuscan (or figurative) Hills is up to you.
The retreat will take place from the 14th to the 23rd of September 2021, in a “charming and exclusive villa that has hosted our last magnificent experience so we decided to return.”
“The 10 days are fully packed with transformative practices, liberating movement, communication exercises and exploration of touch and connection. Be prepared to deeply immerse yourself, be challenged and liberated in a safe space.”
View this post on Instagram
At the time of writing, applications are still open for men. Women’s places are closed though, with a message on the website reading: “Women’s spaces closed, however, please apply for waiting list if you are flexible and spontaneous.”
EasyJet Traveller Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Jonny Ensall, TravMedia reports, said of the list, “easyJet Traveller’s Best-Of is all about celebrating the travel experiences that matter – things that are unusual, delicious, funny, moving and, most importantly, real.”
As reported by TravMedia, eastJet Traveller Magazine’s full list of top travel experiences for 2021 is as follows:
Best room with a view
Zero Real Estate, near Zurich
Best dry ski slope
Copenhill, Copenhagen
Best bridge
Footbridge over Vøringsfossen Waterfall, near Oslo
Best underwater museum
Peristera, near Volos
Best biking trail
Cycling Through the Trees, near Brussels
Best non-alcoholic cocktail
Let’s Talk About Sekt, Baby, Berlin
Best avocado restaurant
Avobar, London
Best wild swimming school
Strel Swimming Adventures, near Ljubljana
Best rooftop farm
Nature Urbaine, Paris
Best garment-free getaway
NAKED The Retreat, near Pisa
Best animal therapy
Kastanje Hoeve cow cuddling, near Amsterdam
Best sleepover
Sleeping with Sharks at Oceanogràfic Valencia, Valencia