Watches of Switzerland’s Online Store The Only Option For Australian Watch Enthusiasts

Buying a luxury watch online can often strike fear into the hearts of the most avid watch collectors. You don’t get to try it on first and form the important, emotional attachment that is prevalent in the majority of buying decisions. However, given recent world events, getting yourself into a physical store can prove to be problematic.

It’s situations such as these that make e-commerce an absolute saviour, and nowhere is that better exemplified than in the luxury watch industry. Fortunately, leading luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland Australia has a huge collection of watches to buy directly online, from some of the world’s most reputable brands.

While the purveyor of ultra-fine timepieces has had a physical presence in Australia for some 24 years – with stores in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth – the retailer’s online offering only launched in April 2020. However, despite being in its infancy, Watches of Switzerland Australia has been working tirelessly to recruit more and more luxury watchmakers, cementing themselves as being the only online watch store you need to visit when you want to make your next purchase.

With IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Panerai being the brands made available at the online store’s inauguration, the good-looking trio are now joined by heavyweights including, A. Lange & Söhne, Cartier, Breitling, TAG Heuer, Tudor, Blancpain and Breguet, to name but a few . You’ll be hard-pushed to find a more substantial selection of brand new watches available to buy anywhere online. Any models that are currently unavailable, or if you want to order a certain configuration, you can chat with a Watches of Switzerland representative directly through the website.

And, not only do you invest in a luxury timepiece when you buy from Watches of Switzerland, but you also invest in their exemplary aftercare service, which includes maintenance of your watch via the company’s own in-house service centre.

Head to the Watches of Switzerland Australia website now to secure your next grail watch.