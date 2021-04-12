Your Arms Will Never Be The Same Again After This ‘Hemsworth Approved’ Bicep Workout

Byron Bay. Emery Surfboards. Lord Howe Island. It takes something special to gain Chris Hemsworth’s stamp of approval but it would appear the boys over at Centrfit – Chris’ workout app – have done it, with an appendage amplifying routine by trainers Bobby and Luke being spruiked by Chris on Friday last week.

“Try out this bicep burner from the boys @centrfit,” Chris wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Bobby and Luke demonstrating the workout.

The workout involves three sets of the following.

Spider Curls x 12 reps

Zottman Curls x 10 reps

Concentrated Curls x 8 reps

Even Chris’ trainers can be seen struggling in the clip – something which perhaps pays testament to the outrageous persistence it takes to craft arms like the following…

Chris has been on something of a workout rampage for the last few years, producing (and posting to Instagram) enough workouts to keep most fitness-minded souls occupied for the next 10 years.

Though Australia is sometimes castigated for its navel-gazing over the man who plays Thor, hilarious skits like the one Chris posted at the start of April with DJ Paul Fisher (as well as his down to earth mental health advice clips) suggest our undiminished interest continues to be well placed.

Godspeed and let your arms grow mighty like Thor’s. Just don’t make the same mistakes our correspondent did when copying Chris’ diet. Patience is key people, patience is key.

Chris has many movies in the making, with Thor: Love and Thunder due in 2022, Furiosa set for 2023 and Mad Max: The Wasteland in the works for 2023.

