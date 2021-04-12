Brash barbs. A quick wit. Fast fists. Lavish watches. Whisky. Wayward shopping trolleys. Conor McGregor is known for many things but parenting advice is not really one of them.

There may be more to the Irish mixed martial arts fighter (and businessman) than meets the eye, however.

Enter: a video he posted to Instagram at the start of April, whilst eating lunch in Dubai. McGregor captioned the clip: “I love that my son has seen his father stick to a training and nutrition regimen most of his young life. Sure to rub off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Others, like fellow MMA fighters Kiefer Crosbie and Cian Cowley, quickly chimed in to show their support.

“It sure will champ.” “Yes bro, leading by example.”

Though a simple insight, McGregor actually pinpoints a crucial psychological and behaviour-building phenomenon any budding parent would do well to heed. It’s also not the first time in recent weeks he has shown off the time he has been spending with both his son and daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

According to the Center For Parenting Education, “Children often grow up to mimic the behaviour, beliefs, and attitudes of their parents.”

“Social scientists have shown that much of learning that occurs during childhood is acquired through observation and imitation.”

“For most children, the most important role models are their parents and caregivers, who have a regular presence in their lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

“Depending on what you do or do not do,” the Center For Parenting Education writes, “You can be either: a very important protective factor (an environmental influence that protects against problem behaviour) or a very powerful risk factor (an environmental condition that is associated with an increase in problem behaviour).”

Also important is to practice what you preach. According to Parenting Exchange.com, “Children are sensitive and astute with an uncanny ability to distinguish between adults who only talk a good game and those who play the game by the rules they preach.”

“Credible adults inspire kids’ confidence and admiration. Hypocrisy disillusions children and sends them looking for others to follow.”

There’s your Monday dose of inspiration, served hot. Now to read up on fitness and nutrition and you’re good to go.

