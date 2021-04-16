Dior’s ‘Beach Capsule’ Is A Must Have Menswear Drop For Summer

French luxury fashion powerhouse, Dior has just launched a sophisticated line of men’s beachwear, perfect for summer. The collection is a collaboration with American painter, Kenny Scharf, renowned for his contributions to the 1980s New York art scene, and features playful prints brimming with Scharf’s zest and flair. The capsule has everything from shirts, to swim shorts, sunglasses to sandals; practically everything one could ever need during summer to look resplendent and charming.

While the whole collection just oozes summer elegance, if you’re overwhelmed with where to begin we recommend the White Technical Silk Jacquard shirt; a short sleeve, relaxed fit, crafted from silk and featuring a subtle embroidered Dior & Scharf motif and mother of pearl buttons. This shirt will elevate any pair of shorts with its luxury look, but the relaxed fit and silk fabric will keep you feeling cool. For a whimsical look that’ll turn heads, the Blue Technical Canvas swim shorts are a must-have. The blue shorts feature awesome colourful fish drawn by Scharf and are stylish enough to wear even if you’re not planning on going for a swim.

The Beachwear Capsule by Dior is a fusion of their renowned vintage elegant apparel & sportswear and will infuse your wardrobe with “joyful energy”, with its rich colour scheme of royal blues, ocean greens, playful purples and timeless whites. For a cool summer look, that’ll make you look effortlessly put together, you really can’t look further than the stylish pieces in Dior’s Beachwear Capsule.

Shop Dior’s Beachwear Capsule