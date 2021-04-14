Rapper French Montana Wears The Menswear Brand Everyone Should Be Rocking This Summer

French Montana is one of the most quietly successful members of the modern hip-hop fraternity.

Known for his collaborations with artists like A$AP Rocky, Jennifer Lopez and Rick Ross, the 36-year-old’s woozy, self-aggrandising music set the blueprint for much of rap’s current direction. More crucially, however, he’s known for dressing remarkably well. Hell, he even has a single with Drake called No Stylist, where they brag about – you guessed it – not needing someone to help them dress. An odd boast, but a catchy one.

Seems as if it’s a boast he can back up, too. Teasing yet another upcoming musical collaboration with the Canadian superstar, Montana shared a photo of the pair last week, both men showing off some seriously expensive watches: Drake with his custom 1017 ALYX 9SM x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Montana with an iced-out Rolex Day-Date.

But it’s not the watches that impressed us, it was Montana’s stylish-looking shirt. A silk number from rising luxury fashion label Casablanca Paris, it’s a delightfully retro look and underscores just how wildly successful (and increasingly essential) the brand, which has been dubbed “the Hermès of Generation Z”, has become.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana)

Founded by French-Moroccan fashion heavyweight Charaf Tajer (co-founder of cult Parisian basketball brand Pigalle and previously a consultant for Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh), Casablanca Paris is known for its luxurious materials and irreverent designs, featuring an aesthetic that’s somewhat similar to Gucci’s current design language under Alessandro Michele but less severe; less kitschy.

Their silk shirts are a particular highlight. Elaborate retro prints with an unmistakable joie de vivre characterise the collection. It’s high fashion, but fun – something that we all need a bit of in 2021.

French Montana (real name Karim Kharbouch) actually shares a surprising connection with Casablanca Paris: he was actually born in Casablanca (the city, not the clothes). He emigrated from Morocco to the United States at the age of 13, learning how to speak English and then rap on the streets of New York.

It makes sense, then, that he’d choose a brand that shares his Moroccan heritage, French influences and summery American aesthetic. We love a melding of worlds.

