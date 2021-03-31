These $78 Men’s Shorts Are A Comfy Summer Essential

With summer right around the corner, now’s the time to get your wardrobe ready for those warmer months. There’s nothing better on a hot summer day than lounging around in comfy sweats, so stock up your closet with these Lightweight Terry Shorts by Grayers, as they’ll keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.

Made from 100% cotton, the Momo Lightweight Terry Shorts are breathable and durable. Featuring an elastic waist with an adjustable drawcord for ultimate comfort and a ribbed leg insert that gives you a touch of style but also, complete range of movement. Available in three neutral colours, you’ll have the most laid-back summer ever in these shorts.

For only US$78, ultimate comfort awaits, so grab a pair of the Momo Lightweight Terry Shorts ASAP!

Shop Momo Lightweight Terry Shorts US$78