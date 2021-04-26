Joe Jonas Goes Down Down To Brown Town With 90s Era Outfit

The Jonas Brothers are a Hollywood rarity: child stars who’ve managed to stay sane and normal as they’ve entered adulthood.

Since leaving the Disney bubble Nick, Kevin and Joe have all flourished and become more distinct individuals, which is normal (and healthy) – but something they still all have in common is a real flair for fashion, with Joe a particular standout.

But Joe’s latest look might give some fans pause for thought. Out and about in Los Angeles with his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, the 31-year-old musician rocked a rather 90s-inspired work shirt and pants combination, worn over the top of a low-slung white tank top and a beaded necklace.

The workwear-inspired fit is actually rather good, but jeez, it’s really quite brown, isn’t it? It’s less ‘California skater’ and more ‘municipal sanitation worker’… We applaud him for experimenting with an out-there colour but the matching top and bottoms make this look somewhat risky.

Jonas also added some luxurious touches to the outfit with some Converse x Kim Jones Chuck Taylor All Star 70 sneakers and a rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Extra-Thin watch (ref. 26522OR.OO.1220OR.01) worth around 250,000 USD (~323,000 AUD). It’s not all brown town.

Actually, the Jonas Brothers are known for their rather exceptional taste in high-end timepieces, the boys having a distinct love for gold – in all its forms. They’re normally quite dedicated Rolex fans so it’s nice to see Joe dig this AP out of the wardrobe.

Joe is currently part of the cast for an upcoming Korean War movie titled Devotion, which is being filmed in Georgia and South Carolina. It’ll be his first film appearance since the 2019 Jonas Brothers documentary Chasing Happiness.

