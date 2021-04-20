Suits might be the cornerstone of male Western business attire, but it can be surprisingly difficult to make a suit look good.

If your jacket’s too long, it can make you look short. Loud prints or a double-breasted suit jacket can make you look ‘large’. And if you don’t shop judiciously or employ the services of a tailor, you can end up looking like an absolute mook.

But suits can also be transformative – as Kevin Hart has shown off time and time again.

One of the 41-year-old comedian and actor’s latest suiting looks is particularly brilliant. Doing a blitz of Instagram self-promotion for a few of his upcoming projects, the funnyman showed off an incredibly dapper ensemble, with a salmon-pink suit over a cream shirt, popping a few buttons to show off some chains (and a surprisingly buff physique).

But it’s the suit that’s really interesting. Not only is a light pink like that a hard colour to pull off, but the suit’s been overdyed below the waist in a blood-red; the dye extending to the ends of the suit blazer and continued down through his trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

It’s a startling look, one that’s really on the bleeding edge of men’s style. We can’t imagine every bloke being able to pull this off, but when you’ve got the poise, confidence (and bank account) of Kevin Hart, anything’s possible.

If the suit wasn’t eye-catching enough, Hart’s also wearing one of his many Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watches: in this instance, he’s rocking his Tourbillon Extra-Thin (ref. 26522ST.OO.1220ST.01) worth around 200,000 USD.

Kevin’s got a number of projects in the works: the upcoming drama Fatherhood; two comedies titled Me Time and The Man From Toronto; and two TV shows: True Story and Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew.

Ain’t no rest for the wicked…

