Kevin Hart Drops Over $1 Million On ‘Record Beating’ Classic Car

There are just some celebrities who don’t know how to spend their millions properly – like Jake Paul or Kylie Jenner (hit us up anytime guys; we’ll help you out).

Kevin Hart is not one of those celebrities. The 41-year-old stand-up comedian, actor and producer might be a lavish spender, but at least he splashes his cash on things even the snobbiest, anti-celebrity-culture gent would approve of.

Something he’s got particularly good taste in is cars. His collection is rather expansive, with monsters like an Aston Martin Vanquish, a Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS Black Edition and a Ferrari 488 Pista in his garage, but he’s got a particular love for classic cars. Some of his coolest whips include a modified Ford Bronco (that rides so high he has to jump to get in it), two first-gen Mustangs and a Pontiac GTO.

He loves classic cars so much that he’s just announced he’s making a new TV show – titled Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew – which will revolve around him and his buddies starting up, you guessed it, a muscle car crew. And he’s starting the show on a high note.

Over the long weekend, Hart unveiled the newest addition to his collection: a resto-modded 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1 convertible, which he secured at a Barrett-Jackson auction for the princely sum of 825,000 USD (~1.08 million AUD) – a record-breaking sale.

An impeccable example of the iconic American sports car, Hart’s C1 features plenty of modern wizardries to make this perhaps the purest example of American muscle ever.

Powered by a 343kW 6.2L V8 from a C7, it also features a custom Art Morrison high-performance front suspension, Wilwood brakes, a powder-coated frame, retro EVOD wheels, Dakota Digital gauges that fit into the original instrument cluster and a modern Wonder Bar radio head unit imbued with 1950’s style, Fox News reports.

The flexing didn’t stop there, either. As part of some additional promo for Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Hart shared a photo of himself relaxing in yet another classic muscle car – a convertible first-gen Mustang this time around – with a new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Extra-Thin watch (ref. 26522ST.OO.1220ST.01) worth a cool 200,000 USD (~260,000 AUD) as well.

Kevin’s got a real hard-on (Hart-on?) for the Royal Oak, as he owns at least half a dozen examples of the classic luxury sports watch at this point. The Royal Oak is a bona fide classic, but you do have to ask: can you have too much of a good thing?

Apparently not.

