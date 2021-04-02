Score $80 Off These Golden Goose Alternative Sneakers For A Limited Time

Oliver Cabell are releasing a limited-edition sneaker that’s an affordable alternative to creme de la creme sneakers, Golden Goose. But just because these Low 1 Commodore Sneakers by Oliver Cabell are only a fraction of the cost of Golden Goose’s, that doesn’t mean you’re sacrificing any style or comfort.

Oliver Cabell are committed to fair pricing for top quality and design, and strongly advocates against unethical manufacturing and inflating prices. The result? Hand-crafted, European-made, and affordable premium shoes that are designed to last. The Low 1 Commodore Sneaker, made with full-grain calfskin leather from Marche, Italy, provides ultimate comfort, meaning you can wear these shoes all day and night. Plus, with a cool stitched circle design on the side, they’re reminiscent of Golden Goose’s style but at a much more affordable price point.

Hurry though, as only 50 pairs are being released, so they’ll definitely sell out fast; especially when the pre-sale price is only US$219!

Shop Oliver Cabell Low 1 Commodore US$219 (pre-sale price)