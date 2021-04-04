The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $148 Men’s Hoodie Is Perfect For Beach Summer Nights

You son of a beach, I’m in.

A summer evening down at the beach with your mates, a bonfire, and a couple of beers is a guaranteed good time. But salty sea-breezes can be a touch chilly, so you need a hoodie that’ll keep you warm but not too warm (you obviously don’t want to overheat)! Enter the Baja Blanket Pullover by Outerknown.

Made from 100% organic cotton, this hoodie is lightweight, breathable, and cozy, meaning you’ll be perfectly comfortable at any beach or backyard hangout sesh! Plus, with a relaxed fit design, the Baja Blanket Pullover will layer beautifully over any outfit and features a roomy kangaroo stash pocket to keep all your necessities in. The blue and white striped pattern will also make you look effortlessly cool and beachy (even if you’ve never actually stood up on a surfboard).

For only US$148, Outerknown’s Baja Blanket Pullover is a summer essential!

Shop Outerknown Baja Blanket Pullover US$148

The DMARGE Deals team writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

