Travis Scott Revives The People’s Luxury Sneaker In Contentious Fashion

While 2020 wasn’t fun for most of us, it was a hoot for Travis Scott.

The Year We’d Rather Forget saw the Texan rapper drop a slew of chart-topping singles as well as co-produce the soundtrack for Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Tenet. He also saw success beyond music, penning collaborations with sportswear giant Nike, fast-food chain McDonald’s and massive multiplayer video game Fortnite. He even teamed up with Swedish luxury fragrance house Byredo on a ‘spacey’ signature fragrance.

The maverick musician’s made a career out of pushing boundaries, and it seems he’s still on that wave in 2021 – this time, reviving one of the most divisive luxury sneakers in modern fashion. Scott shared a photo of himself on the weekend posing on the rooftop of a hotel wearing a simple white tee, black jeans look with a pair of COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chuck 70 sneakers.

The ‘CDG Chucks’, a collaboration between the Japanese luxury fashion house’s PLAY diffusion line and the iconic American sportswear brand, used to enjoy a rather exalted place in streetwear culture thanks to their accessible price-point (at least compared to other designer or ‘hyped’ sneakers) and idiosyncratic, playful design.

In recent years, however, they’ve become passé… Making Scott’s endorsement of the ‘people’s luxury sneaker’ a rather surprising move.

His fans have mixed feelings about the sneakers. Some predict that thanks to Scott’s co-sign, the sneakers might become more popular – and more expensive – again. One joked “CDG to the moon now”, parodying the catch-cry of the current cryptocurrency boom.

Others aren’t quite so sold on the sneakers. Negative comments include “my guy’s in 2014”, “man has millions of dollars and still dresses like a high school sophomore,” “oh my god why would you wear those…” You get the picture.

Another pre-empted how dozens of fans are likely to ape Scott’s style: “so y’all gon wear CDG Chucks again because of Travis?”

It’s true that Scott, like other members of the hip-hop pantheon like Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Drake, are huge style icons who have had an immense effect on modern fashion. They’ve got a Midas touch as far as fashion is concerned, and it would not be surprising if CDG saw a bump in sales thanks to Scott’s endorsement.

Maybe Scott’s behind the times, or maybe he’s way ahead of it. Fashion is cyclical… Maybe the CDG Chucks will see a revival?

Speaking of sneakers, Scott just teased the release of his next collaborative pair with Nike – the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 ‘British Khaki’ – with an abstract teaser video starring former NBA player Richard “Rip” Hamilton.

Scott has produced a number of collaborative sneakers with Nike, including Air Jordan 1, 4 and 6 models as well as takes on the classic Air Force 1. All feature a characteristic earthy colour palette as well as military-inspired features, such as stash pockets and additional fasteners.

His new ‘British Khaki’ pair, which feature a rough suede construction and translucent tooling, are set to drop on Scott’s birthday, April 30th (this Friday). Keep an eye out on Nike SNEAKRS for the drop if you’re keen.

