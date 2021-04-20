Farm Boy Constructs Incredible ‘Free Range’ Gym Almost Entirely Out Of Wood

Tiktok has made it possible to become famous for anything.

Taking that maxim and shooting a three with it, Panola Country native Will Hartzell, who has been dubbed “LeBarn James,” appears to be building an empire out of Tiktok videos showing off his “farmtastic” basketball contraptions.

LeBarn James really built his own rebounding machine 😯 (via will.hartzell/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/SCBNqdFkp1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2021

As Huffpost reported in March, “Will Hartzell has harvested TikTok fame from his down-home hoops videos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @farmhoops

He hasn’t stopped there though. Now Hartzell is putting the home gyms (and, for that matter, the real gyms) of the world to shame, constructing everything from his own leg press machine to a bench press out of wood and cinder blocks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Hartzell (@will.hartzell)

The ultimate home gym? You be the judge…

As various commenters have pointed out: if farming doesn’t work out he can always become an engineer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Hartzell (@will.hartzell)

