Air Canada’s Latest Instagram Post Shows How Airline Amenity Kits Have Changed In 14 Months

Much has changed in the last 14 months. Big jets like the A380 have been sent off to boneyards, single-aisle jets have started breaking records and seeing speculation, and you now have to wear a mask on your trips.

Another big shift can be seen in amenity kits – something a recent Air Canada social media post drives home. Gone are the days of luxury being everything. Now hygiene is (rightly) the new buzzword.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

“We look forward to keeping you safe, whenever you’re ready to fly,” the carrier posted yesterday to Instagram.

“From our complimentary Customer Care Kits to our industry-leading cabin grooming standards, our comprehensive Air Canada CleanCare+ program is designed with your protection in mind.”

“Very cool and hopefully without masks very soon” one Instagram user, @captainrebis, wrote in the comments.

As Air Canada announced in May last year, its CleanCare+ program refers to a list of 30 health and safety-related practices that have been firmly implemented into airline procedure, from the moment you step foot into the airport through to the inflight experience.

As the airline announced at the time, Air Canada CleanCare+ is designed to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 through such measures as mandatory pre-flight customer temperature checks in addition to required health questionnaires, seat assignment policies to allow for more personal space in Economy (for a limited time), and by giving all customers care kits for hand cleaning and hygiene.

“To supplement these individual measures, Air Canada CleanCare+ will also strengthen the airline’s industry-leading cabin grooming standards with the introduction of electrostatic spraying of cabin interiors,” the airline announced in a press release.

“Air Canada will additionally expand its existing aircraft grooming procedures, which already incorporate the use of hospital grade disinfectant and specialized techniques to maintain cabin cleanliness across its fleet.”

“With Air Canada CleanCare+, we are introducing a comprehensive new program to give each customer added assurance for their well-being throughout all stages of their journey – and we intend to continue enhancing Air Canada CleanCare+ where we can with best practices from around the world, including increased use of screening tools, such as blood oxygen level testing, as they become available,” said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

For more information about Air Canada CleanCare+, click here.

Read Next