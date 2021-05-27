This $30 Designer Face Mask Is A Celebrity Approved Must-Have

While we’re slowly getting a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic that took 2020 by storm (in the worst way possible), unfortunately, we’re not quite out of the woods yet. While vaccinations are well underway, some countries’ vaccine roll-out schedules are behind others (cough, cough, Scott Morrison), some countries are still rampant with the disease and lockdowns, and in most places, it’s still highly recommended to wear a face mask for your own and other’s protection.

But wearing a mask doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your style. Henry Mask, a brand created in 2020 specifically because of COVID, creates the most stylish yet comfortable masks that’ll elevate your daily fits. Henry Mask’s have even been sported by the likes of LeBron James, Drake, and Michael B. Jordan. The best thing though? These designer masks are seriously affordable.

Launched by Patrick Henry, bespoke tailor and founder of cult designer label Richfresh, Henry Mask operates as a subscription service. For less than 30 USD a month, you get sent two masks every month in a variety of different colours and patterns, with the company donating an additional mask for every mask sold to a health care worker or family in need. They’re also entirely made in the USA, washable and reusable.

The other cool thing about Henry Masks is their origami-like design, which means they don’t need a metal or plastic strip to fit properly over your nose.

Stylish, practical, cheap, and supporting a good cause? They really tick all the boxes.