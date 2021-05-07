Conor McGregor Goes Full Gucci With Outrageous Resort-Approved Fit

During the height of the U.S. summer 2020, we started noticing a trend in the men’s fashion arena: the full matching outfit. Some 9 months later, it’s continuing to do the rounds, and Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is the latest in a slew of celebrities to show us how it’s done with an outrageous, yet stylish, full Gucci ensemble.

Back in August last year, Kevin Hart was spotted wearing a matching shirt and shorts combo, following in the footsteps of others such as LeBron James and Scott Disick. The matchy-matchy looks rocked by these guys were rather refined and sedate, and were also an indication that the humble Hawaiian shirt was due for a comeback – which recently happened, thanks to David Beckham. But Conor McGregor, being one to live a lavish lifestyle, unsurprisingly went full designer mode in his most recent Instagram upload, dressing quite literally head to toe in Gucci, along with the caption “almost time for camp.”

Rocking some of the latest drops from the Italian designer, Conor can be seen wearing a blue GG hexagon silk crepe bowling shirt – yours for US$1,200 – and matching shorts, which we’re currently unable to find online. It’s a resort-approved fit if ever we saw one and just further proof that guys can indeed wear full-matching shirt and short combos, and not just leave the playsuit to the girls.

It’s not just all-inclusive resorts that can command the comfy summer fit, as Australian indie band Lime Cordiale recently proved guys can look damn fine in single-colour safari suits, itself a suitable sartorial option for summer.

Circling back to Conor’s caption on the post, we can only presume it means he’ll soon be back to training in preparation for his fight with Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas on July 10 2021. The fight will mark the third time the two UFC stars have gone head-to-head, and follows their previous meet up in January 2021, where Poirier knocked McGregor out in the second round.

