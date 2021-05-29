David Beckham Needs To Stop! The King Of Smart Casual Does It Again In NYC

Golden Balls has done it again.

Not only content with being one of the most influential footballers of all time as well as an incredibly successful entrepreneur, the 46-year-old Englishman is also one of the most stylish men on the planet. While he wasn’t always this stylish – some of the outfits (and haircuts) he rocked in the 90s and early 00s that were truly criminal – these days, he’s easily just as fashionable as he is skilled with a soccer ball.

Case in point: this impeccable smart casual look he was spotted rocking earlier this week in New York. Enjoying a meal at notorious ‘jet-set’ restaurant Bar Pitti with his wife Victoria, David looked like a million bucks in an Ottaway Style x Benson & Clegg polo, blue pinstriped trousers, brown brogues, sunglasses from his own eyewear brand and a Tudor Black Bay on his wrist (naturally).

It’s a classically dapper look that reaffirms his status as the king of smart casual. Take notes, gentlemen.

Polo shirts in particular are a truly underrated smart casual staple. While the original polo shirt owes its origin to the equestrian sport that it’s named after, the modern polo as we know it was invented by René Lacoste, the French seven-time Grand Slam tennis champion and sportswear innovator.

Polos remain an important part of modern sport – for example, they’re virtually universally regarded as standard golf attire, too – but they’re also a great option for men looking for something less formal or fussy than a buttoned shirt but more formal than a simple t-shirt.

Becks’ polo somewhat unusually doesn’t feature any buttons on its placket, which makes it subtly stand out whilst still remaining rather smart. A king, truly.

RELATED: The Best Polo Shirts For Men That Will Instantly Add Cool To Any Look

Speaking of attention to detail… The eagle-eyed might have spotted that his phone case is a Goyard number. Becks seems to be a fan of the exclusive French leather goods brand: he was spotted later in the week toting a Goyard suitcase whilst wearing what seems to be his very favourite fashion item, namely his bright orange beanie.

If you’re looking for more of Becks’ goodness, check out Beckham showing off the stunning new Tudor Black Bay Ceramic.

Benson & Clegg, Goyard, Tudor… Must be nice.

Read Next