Drake & Michael B. Jordan Show You The Right Way To Style A Face Mask

Just because you have to wear a face mask doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish, as Drake and Michael B. Jordan demonstrate.

The two super-celebrities – both widely considered sex symbols, with Jordan literally being dubbed “the sexiest man alive” by People magazine – were courtside at the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game yesterday, both practising responsible PPE behaviour while looking particularly dapper.

Drake went for a characteristic murdered-out fit, pairing a super glossy bomber jacket with a black mask, jeans and hiking boots. His bling provided some subtle points of contrast: diamond-studded earrings, a Cartier ‘Love’ bracelet and what appears to be a Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph Date (ref. 5980/1AR-001).

Jordan, on the other hand, went for a more colourful, iconoclastic look: a Dior monogram cardigan, urban camo cargo pants, Nike Dunk Hi sneakers and a gold Rolex Day-Date (interesting, seeing as he’s a Piaget man). The most interesting part of his outfit, however, is his grey Henry Mask: the affordable designer face mask that’s taken America by storm.

Crucially, both men have picked simple yet stylish masks that complement their outfits, rather than detracting or distracting from them.

They drive home the point that it doesn’t take much to make a mask look good – especially if you ditch the bare-minimum blue surgical masks that everyone still insists on wearing for something that’s a bit more sustainable (read: reusable) and fashionable.

Naturally, social media was set aflame by seeing these two very eligible bachelors (at least in Drake’s case – Jordan is currently in a relationship with Lori Harvey, the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey) together at a basketball game.

One commenter snarked, “imagine ur girl at this game”, while another joked that the “Drake curse [is] setting in for the Lakers” – although the Lakers did win 103-100 over the Warriors, so what do they know.

It’s hard being a Certified Lover Boy, we suppose…

