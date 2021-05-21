Drake & Michael B. Jordan Wearing The Face Mask Everyone Wants Right Now

Just because you have to wear a face mask doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish, as Drake and Michael B. Jordan demonstrate.
The two super-celebrities – both widely considered sex symbols, with Jordan literally being dubbed “the sexiest man alive” by People magazine – were courtside at the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game yesterday, both practising responsible PPE behaviour while looking particularly dapper.
Drake went for a characteristic murdered-out fit, pairing a super glossy bomber jacket with a black mask, jeans and hiking boots. His bling provided some subtle points of contrast: diamond-studded earrings, a Cartier ‘Love’ bracelet and what appears to be a Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph Date (ref. 5980/1AR-001).
Jordan, on the other hand, went for a more colourful, iconoclastic look: a Dior monogram cardigan, urban camo cargo pants, Nike Dunk Hi sneakers and a gold Rolex Day-Date (interesting, seeing as he’s a Piaget man). The most interesting part of his outfit, however, is his grey Henry Mask: the affordable designer face mask that’s taken America by storm.
Launched by Patrick Henry, bespoke tailor and founder of cult designer label Richfresh, Henry Mask operates as a subscription service. For less than 30 USD a month, you get sent two masks every month in a variety of different colours and patterns, with the company donating an additional mask for every mask sold to a health care worker or family in need. They’re also entirely made in the USA, washable and reusable.
But what’s really cool about Henry Masks is their design. Their origami-like construction means they don’t need a metal or plastic strip to fit properly over your nose, plus they look much better than your typical unstructured mask. They’re also available in a wide range of tasteful colours and designs. They’ve quickly become a favourite of celebrities, especially NBA players like Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James.
Both Jordan and Drake’s outfits drive home the point that it doesn’t take much to make a mask look good – especially if you ditch the bare-minimum blue surgical masks that everyone still insists on wearing for something that’s a bit more sustainable (read: reusable) and fashionable.
Naturally, social media was set aflame by seeing these two very eligible bachelors (at least in Drake’s case – Jordan is currently in a relationship with Lori Harvey, the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey) together at a basketball game.
One commenter snarked, “imagine ur girl at this game”, while another joked that the “Drake curse [is] setting in for the Lakers” – although the Lakers did win 103-100 over the Warriors, so what do they know.
It’s hard being a Certified Lover Boy, we suppose…