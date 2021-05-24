Kylie Jenner’s ‘Spicy’ Lamborghini Proves Kardashians Actually Have Good Taste In Cars

The Kardashian Family are the closest thing America has to a royal family, and like the British royal family, they’re completely minted. Also like the royals, they have a penchant for expensive cars, but unlike the royals, their taste in cars is far less restrained.

Kendall Jenner has a fleet of candy-coloured vintage American sports cars. Travis Scott has a thing for G-Wagens. Kim Kardashian has multiple Maserati convertibles and a veritable fleet of Range Rovers. It’s all a bit excessive.

It’s Kylie Jenner, however, who has the most outrageous collection. She might be the youngest adult member of the clan but she might just have the biggest car collection of them all, with rare whips like a Bugatti Chiron and Ferrari LaFerrari just some of the many vehicles in her stable. Her most famous ride, however, might be her incredibly garish pink-accented Rolls-Royce Cullinan. In short, she’s got too much money and not enough taste.

Or does she? Her latest ride might just be winning us over, if only because it’s rather restrained compared to the rest of her fleet.

The 23-year-old socialite and cosmetics mogul was spotted arriving at Craig’s, an iconic Los Angeles restaurant known as a celebrity hotspot, in her latest automotive pickup: a Lamborghini Urus in ‘Arancio Borealis’, a limited-edition ‘Pearl Capsule’ model valued at around 220,000 USD (~285,000 AUD). While hardly subtle, the sleek SUV looks amazing… We have to admit, we’ve got some begrudging respect for the colour choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)



Lamborghini introduced the Pearl Capsule collection for the Urus earlier this year, which offers four exclusive pearlescent colours as well as a suite of carbon fibre upgrades to enhance the visual drama of the already highly distinctive high-performance SUV.

RELATED: ‘Lamborghini’s Huracán Evo Is The Most Impressive Car I’ve Driven In A Long Time’

Jenner also owns a Lamborghini Aventador convertible in the same spicy colour. Oh, and a G-Wagen in that orange, too. Because of course she does.

This Urus brings to light an uncomfortable truth for Kardashian haters. In isolation, most (if not all) of Kylie’s cars are actually pretty good; actually pretty tasteful. Same goes for the rest of the Kardashian family. It’s just the sheer quantity of cars that gets people hot under the collar. Even the most avid car collector would probably stop at the third G-Wagen, surely…

But it’s this extreme excess that attracts people to the family in the first place, and ironically, further fuels their success. Excess begets excess – the more wild cars and wild things they do, the more people tune in.

At the end of the day, wild cars like the Urus only get made because there are millionaires out there willing to buy them. If the price we have to pay for more automotive thrills as revheads is the continued prominence of celebrities like the Kardashians, so be it. Now that’s the spiciest take…

Read Next